Nissay Asset Management Corp Japan ADV Increases Stock Position in Republic Services, Inc. (NYSE:RSG)

Nissay Asset Management Corp Japan ADV grew its stake in shares of Republic Services, Inc. (NYSE:RSG – Get Rating) by 3.7% during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 39,136 shares of the business services provider’s stock after acquiring an additional 1,408 shares during the period. Nissay Asset Management Corp Japan ADV’s holdings in Republic Services were worth $5,458,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of RSG. Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC bought a new stake in shares of Republic Services during the 4th quarter valued at $499,246,000. Allianz Asset Management GmbH increased its holdings in Republic Services by 197.2% during the 4th quarter. Allianz Asset Management GmbH now owns 547,248 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $76,313,000 after acquiring an additional 363,101 shares during the period. CWM LLC bought a new position in Republic Services in the 4th quarter valued at $37,993,000. Morgan Stanley grew its position in shares of Republic Services by 12.7% during the 3rd quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 2,035,369 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $244,366,000 after purchasing an additional 228,573 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Vaughan Nelson Investment Management L.P. bought a new position in shares of Republic Services in the fourth quarter worth $22,701,000. 92.80% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

NYSE:RSG opened at $134.14 on Friday. Republic Services, Inc. has a one year low of $106.46 and a one year high of $145.98. The company’s 50-day simple moving average is $132.45 and its 200 day simple moving average is $131.06. The firm has a market capitalization of $42.37 billion, a P/E ratio of 31.79, a PEG ratio of 2.60 and a beta of 0.75. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.07, a current ratio of 0.75 and a quick ratio of 0.75.

Republic Services ( NYSE:RSG Get Rating ) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, May 5th. The business services provider reported $1.14 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.05 by $0.09. Republic Services had a return on equity of 15.60% and a net margin of 11.54%. The company had revenue of $2.97 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.89 billion. During the same quarter last year, the company earned $0.93 EPS. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 14.4% on a year-over-year basis. On average, equities research analysts expect that Republic Services, Inc. will post 4.66 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, July 15th. Shareholders of record on Friday, July 1st will be paid a dividend of $0.46 per share. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, June 30th. This represents a $1.84 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.37%. Republic Services’s dividend payout ratio is currently 43.60%.

Several research firms recently weighed in on RSG. Raymond James upped their price objective on shares of Republic Services from $140.00 to $142.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Friday, April 22nd. Morgan Stanley lifted their price target on shares of Republic Services from $139.00 to $149.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Tuesday, March 8th. Bank of America upgraded Republic Services from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and increased their price objective for the stock from $140.00 to $150.00 in a report on Friday, May 13th. StockNews.com assumed coverage on shares of Republic Services in a report on Thursday, March 31st. They issued a “strong-buy” rating for the company. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. assumed coverage on shares of Republic Services in a research report on Tuesday, March 1st. They set a “neutral” rating on the stock. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, five have assigned a buy rating and two have assigned a strong buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $136.75.

Republic Services, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, offers environmental services in the United States. The company offers collection and processing of recyclable materials, collection, transfer and disposal of non-hazardous solid waste, and other environmental solutions. Its collection services include curbside collection of material for transport to transfer stations, landfills, or recycling processing centers; supply of recycling and waste containers; and renting of compactors.

