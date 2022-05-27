Nissay Asset Management Corp Japan ADV Purchases 508 Shares of First Republic Bank (NYSE:FRC)

Nissay Asset Management Corp Japan ADV lifted its position in First Republic Bank (NYSE:FRC – Get Rating) by 2.5% during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 20,517 shares of the bank’s stock after purchasing an additional 508 shares during the quarter. Nissay Asset Management Corp Japan ADV’s holdings in First Republic Bank were worth $4,237,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds have also modified their holdings of the company. Mascoma Wealth Management LLC purchased a new position in First Republic Bank during the fourth quarter worth about $26,000. Arlington Partners LLC bought a new stake in shares of First Republic Bank during the 4th quarter valued at about $39,000. Evoke Wealth LLC grew its holdings in shares of First Republic Bank by 39.0% during the third quarter. Evoke Wealth LLC now owns 214 shares of the bank’s stock worth $41,000 after purchasing an additional 60 shares in the last quarter. Logan Capital Management Inc. increased its position in shares of First Republic Bank by 110.6% in the third quarter. Logan Capital Management Inc. now owns 219 shares of the bank’s stock worth $42,000 after purchasing an additional 115 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Cassady Schiller Wealth Management LLC purchased a new stake in First Republic Bank in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $53,000. Institutional investors own 94.41% of the company’s stock.

A number of equities analysts have recently commented on the stock. Wolfe Research decreased their price target on shares of First Republic Bank from $194.00 to $157.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday. Piper Sandler cut their target price on shares of First Republic Bank from $205.00 to $180.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research report on Monday, March 7th. Credit Suisse Group upgraded First Republic Bank from an “underperform” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $187.00 price target on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, April 5th. Wells Fargo & Company cut their price objective on First Republic Bank from $180.00 to $165.00 and set an “underweight” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, April 14th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada increased their price objective on First Republic Bank from $184.00 to $187.00 and gave the company a “sector perform” rating in a research report on Thursday, April 14th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have issued a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $200.14.

Shares of FRC stock opened at $153.14 on Friday. The business has a 50-day moving average of $155.33 and a 200 day moving average of $178.34. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.44, a current ratio of 0.92 and a quick ratio of 0.94. First Republic Bank has a 1-year low of $136.31 and a 1-year high of $222.86. The stock has a market capitalization of $27.51 billion, a PE ratio of 19.43, a P/E/G ratio of 1.40 and a beta of 1.11.

First Republic Bank (NYSE:FRC – Get Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, April 13th. The bank reported $2.00 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.90 by $0.10. The firm had revenue of $1.40 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.40 billion. First Republic Bank had a return on equity of 12.91% and a net margin of 27.93%. The business’s revenue was up 27.3% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted $1.79 earnings per share. Analysts anticipate that First Republic Bank will post 8.4 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, May 12th. Investors of record on Thursday, April 28th were issued a dividend of $0.27 per share. This is a positive change from First Republic Bank’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.22. This represents a $1.08 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.71%. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, April 27th. First Republic Bank’s dividend payout ratio is currently 13.71%.

First Republic Bank, together with its subsidiaries, provides private banking, private business banking, and private wealth management services to clients in metropolitan areas in the United States. It operates in two segments, Commercial Banking and Wealth Management. The company accepts deposit products, such as noninterest-bearing checking, interest-bearing checking, money market checking accounts, money market savings accounts, and passbook accounts, as well as certificates of deposit.

