Nissay Asset Management Corp Japan ADV Purchases 6,456 Shares of Tractor Supply (NASDAQ:TSCO)

Nissay Asset Management Corp Japan ADV increased its position in Tractor Supply (NASDAQ:TSCO – Get Rating) by 49.4% in the 4th quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The fund owned 19,536 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock after acquiring an additional 6,456 shares during the quarter. Nissay Asset Management Corp Japan ADV’s holdings in Tractor Supply were worth $4,661,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. raised its position in Tractor Supply by 149.1% in the third quarter. UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. now owns 2,113,836 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock worth $428,284,000 after acquiring an additional 1,265,148 shares during the period. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. increased its stake in shares of Tractor Supply by 60.0% in the 4th quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 677,144 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock worth $161,567,000 after purchasing an additional 253,809 shares in the last quarter. Morgan Stanley raised its holdings in Tractor Supply by 31.0% in the 3rd quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 1,016,695 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock worth $205,992,000 after purchasing an additional 240,696 shares during the period. Moors & Cabot Inc. purchased a new position in Tractor Supply during the third quarter valued at $217,000. Finally, Invesco Ltd. grew its holdings in Tractor Supply by 10.0% during the third quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 1,654,664 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock valued at $335,253,000 after purchasing an additional 150,554 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 83.17% of the company’s stock.

In related news, Director Cynthia T. Jamison sold 5,200 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Thursday, May 12th. The shares were sold at an average price of $195.10, for a total value of $1,014,520.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 24,280 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $4,737,028. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. 0.70% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

A number of research analysts have recently weighed in on TSCO shares. Wedbush reaffirmed a “neutral” rating on shares of Tractor Supply in a research report on Friday, April 22nd. Piper Sandler lifted their price target on shares of Tractor Supply from $258.00 to $261.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Friday, April 22nd. StockNews.com began coverage on shares of Tractor Supply in a research note on Thursday, March 31st. They issued a “hold” rating for the company. Raymond James raised their price objective on shares of Tractor Supply from $245.00 to $255.00 and gave the company a “strong-buy” rating in a research report on Friday, April 22nd. Finally, Gordon Haskett downgraded shares of Tractor Supply from a “buy” rating to an “accumulate” rating in a report on Friday, May 6th. Seven investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, thirteen have assigned a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Tractor Supply has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $241.05.

NASDAQ:TSCO opened at $185.90 on Friday. The company has a market cap of $20.80 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 21.32, a PEG ratio of 1.98 and a beta of 1.03. Tractor Supply has a 1 year low of $166.49 and a 1 year high of $241.54. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $213.33 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $219.62. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.57, a current ratio of 1.44 and a quick ratio of 0.27.

Tractor Supply (NASDAQ:TSCO – Get Rating) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, April 21st. The specialty retailer reported $1.65 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.40 by $0.25. The firm had revenue of $3.02 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.92 billion. Tractor Supply had a net margin of 7.74% and a return on equity of 51.48%. Tractor Supply’s revenue for the quarter was up 8.3% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the firm posted $1.55 earnings per share. As a group, analysts anticipate that Tractor Supply will post 9.49 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, June 8th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, May 25th will be issued a $0.92 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, May 24th. This represents a $3.68 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.98%. Tractor Supply’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 42.20%.

Tractor Supply Company operates as a rural lifestyle retailer in the United States. The company offers a selection of merchandise, including equine, livestock, pet, and small animal products necessary for their health, care, growth, and containment; hardware, truck, towing, and tool products; seasonal products, such as heating products, lawn and garden items, power equipment, gifts, and toys; work/recreational clothing and footwear; and maintenance products for agricultural and rural use.

