Nissay Asset Management Corp Japan ADV Trims Position in Electronic Arts Inc. (NASDAQ:EA)

Nissay Asset Management Corp Japan ADV trimmed its position in Electronic Arts Inc. (NASDAQ:EA – Get Rating) by 23.4% during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 30,779 shares of the game software company’s stock after selling 9,411 shares during the period. Nissay Asset Management Corp Japan ADV’s holdings in Electronic Arts were worth $4,060,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in EA. Harel Insurance Investments & Financial Services Ltd. boosted its stake in shares of Electronic Arts by 82.2% during the 4th quarter. Harel Insurance Investments & Financial Services Ltd. now owns 922 shares of the game software company’s stock worth $123,000 after acquiring an additional 416 shares during the last quarter. ProShare Advisors LLC lifted its position in Electronic Arts by 56.4% during the fourth quarter. ProShare Advisors LLC now owns 528,016 shares of the game software company’s stock valued at $69,645,000 after purchasing an additional 190,435 shares in the last quarter. National Bank of Canada FI bought a new stake in Electronic Arts during the fourth quarter valued at about $6,482,000. Pallas Capital Advisors LLC grew its holdings in Electronic Arts by 12.6% during the fourth quarter. Pallas Capital Advisors LLC now owns 60,232 shares of the game software company’s stock valued at $8,373,000 after purchasing an additional 6,740 shares during the period. Finally, Janney Montgomery Scott LLC increased its position in Electronic Arts by 28.6% in the fourth quarter. Janney Montgomery Scott LLC now owns 16,711 shares of the game software company’s stock worth $2,204,000 after buying an additional 3,720 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 89.28% of the company’s stock.

In related news, insider Vijayanthimala Singh sold 800 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, March 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $130.55, for a total transaction of $104,440.00. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, CEO Andrew Wilson sold 4,056 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, May 23rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $133.88, for a total value of $543,017.28. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 110,669 shares in the company, valued at approximately $14,816,365.72. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last three months, insiders have sold 49,756 shares of company stock worth $6,313,906. Corporate insiders own 0.65% of the company’s stock.

A number of research analysts recently issued reports on EA shares. StockNews.com upgraded Electronic Arts from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, May 19th. Robert W. Baird dropped their price target on shares of Electronic Arts from $165.00 to $140.00 in a research report on Wednesday, May 11th. Raymond James decreased their price objective on shares of Electronic Arts from $158.00 to $150.00 in a research report on Wednesday, May 11th. Cowen dropped their target price on shares of Electronic Arts from $180.00 to $158.00 in a report on Wednesday, May 11th. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group lowered Electronic Arts from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and cut their price target for the stock from $183.00 to $145.00 in a research note on Tuesday, April 19th. Five equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seventeen have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $155.54.

EA stock opened at $138.68 on Friday. Electronic Arts Inc. has a 52 week low of $109.24 and a 52 week high of $148.93. The firm has a market capitalization of $39.00 billion, a P/E ratio of 50.25, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.10 and a beta of 0.83. The company has a fifty day simple moving average of $125.08 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $128.77. The company has a quick ratio of 1.20, a current ratio of 1.18 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.25.

Electronic Arts (NASDAQ:EA – Get Rating) last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, May 10th. The game software company reported $0.82 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $1.04 by ($0.22). Electronic Arts had a net margin of 11.29% and a return on equity of 18.99%. The business had revenue of $1.75 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.77 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company posted $0.72 earnings per share. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 17.5% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, analysts anticipate that Electronic Arts Inc. will post 5.53 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, June 22nd. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, June 8th will be issued a $0.19 dividend. This is a boost from Electronic Arts’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.17. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, June 7th. This represents a $0.76 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.55%. Electronic Arts’s payout ratio is 24.64%.

Electronic Arts Inc develops, markets, publishes, and distributes games, content, and services for game consoles, PCs, mobile phones, and tablets worldwide. It develops and publishes games and services across various genres, such as sports, racing, first-person shooter, action, role-playing, and simulation primarily under the Battlefield, The Sims, Apex Legends, Need for Speed, and Plants vs.

