Northwest Natural (NYSE:NWN) Lifted to Neutral at Bank of America

Bank of America upgraded shares of Northwest Natural (NYSE:NWN – Get Rating) from an underperform rating to a neutral rating in a report released on Tuesday morning, The Fly reports. They currently have $53.00 price objective on the utilities provider’s stock.

Several other equities analysts have also weighed in on NWN. Wells Fargo & Company lifted their price target on Northwest Natural from $51.00 to $54.00 and gave the company an equal weight rating in a research note on Monday, February 28th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Northwest Natural from a sell rating to a hold rating in a research note on Saturday, April 23rd. Maxim Group cut their price target on Northwest Natural from $74.00 to $62.00 in a research note on Monday, April 4th. Royal Bank of Canada lifted their price target on Northwest Natural from $49.00 to $50.00 and gave the company a sector perform rating in a research note on Thursday, April 14th. Finally, TheStreet upgraded Northwest Natural from a c+ rating to a b- rating in a research note on Monday, February 28th. Six investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and one has assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock presently has an average rating of Hold and a consensus price target of $53.33.

Get Northwest Natural alerts:

Shares of NWN stock opened at $54.73 on Tuesday. The stock has a market cap of $1.87 billion, a PE ratio of 22.62, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 4.52 and a beta of 0.49. The business has a 50-day simple moving average of $51.16 and a 200-day simple moving average of $49.28. The company has a quick ratio of 0.54, a current ratio of 0.59 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.06. Northwest Natural has a 52-week low of $43.07 and a 52-week high of $57.63.

Northwest Natural ( NYSE:NWN Get Rating ) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, May 4th. The utilities provider reported $1.80 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $1.90 by ($0.10). Northwest Natural had a net margin of 8.43% and a return on equity of 8.07%. The company had revenue of $350.30 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $324.26 million. During the same period last year, the firm earned $1.94 EPS. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 10.9% compared to the same quarter last year. Sell-side analysts anticipate that Northwest Natural will post 2.52 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, May 13th. Stockholders of record on Friday, April 29th were given a $0.482 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, April 28th. This represents a $1.93 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.52%. Northwest Natural’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 79.75%.

Hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the company. C M Bidwell & Associates Ltd. purchased a new stake in shares of Northwest Natural in the first quarter valued at approximately $36,000. KBC Group NV acquired a new position in Northwest Natural in the first quarter valued at approximately $97,000. Captrust Financial Advisors lifted its holdings in Northwest Natural by 133.2% in the first quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 2,129 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $110,000 after acquiring an additional 1,216 shares during the last quarter. Schonfeld Strategic Advisors LLC acquired a new position in Northwest Natural in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $200,000. Finally, Moors & Cabot Inc. acquired a new position in Northwest Natural in the third quarter valued at approximately $206,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 64.11% of the company’s stock.

Northwest Natural Company Profile (Get Rating)

Northwest Natural Holding Company, through its subsidiary, Northwest Natural Gas Company, provides regulated natural gas distribution services to residential, commercial, industrial, and transportation customers in Oregon and Southwest Washington. The company also operates 5.7 billion cubic feet of the Mist gas storage facility contracted to other utilities and third-party marketers; offers natural gas asset management services; and operates an appliance retail center.

See Also

Receive News & Ratings for Northwest Natural Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Northwest Natural and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.