Nufarm Limited (ASX:NUF) Insider Acquires A$137,850.00 in Stock

Nufarm Limited (ASX:NUF – Get Rating) insider Gregory Hunt acquired 25,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, May 24th. The stock was bought at an average cost of A$5.51 ($3.91) per share, with a total value of A$137,850.00 ($97,765.96).
The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 49.07, a current ratio of 2.07 and a quick ratio of 1.22.
About Nufarm (Get Rating)
