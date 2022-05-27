Nutanix, Inc. (NASDAQ:NTNX) Shares Sold by Maverick Capital Ltd.

Maverick Capital Ltd. lessened its stake in shares of Nutanix, Inc. (NASDAQ:NTNX – Get Rating) by 96.6% during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 3,220 shares of the technology company’s stock after selling 90,788 shares during the quarter. Maverick Capital Ltd.’s holdings in Nutanix were worth $103,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other large investors also recently made changes to their positions in NTNX. CWM LLC acquired a new stake in Nutanix during the 4th quarter valued at $32,000. O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC grew its holdings in Nutanix by 26.4% during the 3rd quarter. O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC now owns 1,537 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $58,000 after buying an additional 321 shares during the last quarter. Koshinski Asset Management Inc. grew its holdings in Nutanix by 23.9% during the 4th quarter. Koshinski Asset Management Inc. now owns 2,902 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $92,000 after buying an additional 560 shares during the last quarter. Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. grew its holdings in Nutanix by 38.2% during the 4th quarter. Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. now owns 3,359 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $107,000 after buying an additional 929 shares during the last quarter. Finally, ARK Investment Management LLC acquired a new stake in Nutanix during the 4th quarter valued at $195,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 70.43% of the company’s stock.

A number of equities research analysts have commented on NTNX shares. Bank of America cut Nutanix from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and lowered their target price for the company from $54.00 to $22.00 in a report on Thursday. Susquehanna Bancshares decreased their price objective on Nutanix to $25.00 in a report on Thursday. Royal Bank of Canada decreased their price objective on Nutanix from $45.00 to $21.00 in a report on Thursday. StockNews.com assumed coverage on Nutanix in a report on Thursday, March 31st. They set a “hold” rating on the stock. Finally, JMP Securities decreased their price objective on Nutanix from $48.00 to $35.00 and set a “market outperform” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday. Seven investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Nutanix currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $30.83.

In other news, CEO Rajiv Ramaswami sold 46,233 shares of Nutanix stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, March 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $23.78, for a total transaction of $1,099,420.74. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink . Also, insider Tyler Wall sold 4,563 shares of Nutanix stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, March 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $23.78, for a total value of $108,508.14. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Over the last ninety days, insiders have sold 82,652 shares of company stock worth $1,970,165. Corporate insiders own 0.92% of the company’s stock.

NASDAQ:NTNX opened at $16.50 on Friday. Nutanix, Inc. has a 12 month low of $13.51 and a 12 month high of $44.50. The firm has a market capitalization of $3.64 billion, a PE ratio of -3.47 and a beta of 1.50. The business’s 50-day moving average is $24.76 and its two-hundred day moving average is $27.83.

Nutanix (NASDAQ:NTNX – Get Rating) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, May 25th. The technology company reported ($0.05) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.22) by $0.17. The business had revenue of $403.70 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $397.90 million. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted ($0.87) earnings per share. The firm’s revenue was up 17.2% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, research analysts predict that Nutanix, Inc. will post -2.34 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Nutanix, Inc provides an enterprise cloud platform in North America, Europe, the Asia Pacific, the Middle East, Latin America, and Africa. The company offers Acropolis converges virtualization, enterprise storage services, and networking visualization and security services; Acropolis Hypervisor, an enterprise-grade virtualization solution; Nutanix Karbon for automated deployment and management of Kubernetes clusters to simplify the provisioning, operations, and lifecycle management of cloud-native environments; and Nutanix Clusters solution.

