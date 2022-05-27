Nuvation Bio Inc. (NYSE:NUVB) Expected to Post Earnings of -$0.13 Per Share

Equities research analysts expect that Nuvation Bio Inc. (NYSE:NUVB – Get Rating) will announce earnings of ($0.13) per share for the current quarter, according to Zacks Investment Research. Zero analysts have issued estimates for Nuvation Bio’s earnings, with the highest EPS estimate coming in at ($0.12) and the lowest estimate coming in at ($0.14). Nuvation Bio posted earnings per share of ($0.09) during the same quarter last year, which suggests a negative year-over-year growth rate of 44.4%. The business is expected to announce its next quarterly earnings results on Monday, January 1st.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Nuvation Bio will report full-year earnings of ($0.54) per share for the current year, with EPS estimates ranging from ($0.55) to ($0.52). For the next year, analysts forecast that the company will report earnings of ($0.76) per share, with EPS estimates ranging from ($0.93) to ($0.68). Zacks’ earnings per share calculations are an average based on a survey of sell-side research analysts that cover Nuvation Bio.

Nuvation Bio (NYSE:NUVB – Get Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Monday, May 9th. The company reported ($0.10) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.14) by $0.04. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm earned ($0.09) earnings per share.

A number of analysts have recently issued reports on the stock. BMO Capital Markets reduced their price objective on shares of Nuvation Bio from $17.00 to $12.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday, March 22nd. HC Wainwright started coverage on shares of Nuvation Bio in a research note on Wednesday, May 4th. They set a “buy” rating and a $14.00 target price for the company. Wedbush cut their target price on shares of Nuvation Bio from $23.00 to $17.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday, May 10th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Nuvation Bio from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $4.50 target price for the company in a research note on Tuesday, May 10th.

In related news, major shareholder Fund V. L.P. Omega sold 2,500,000 shares of Nuvation Bio stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, April 5th. The stock was sold at an average price of $5.60, for a total value of $14,000,000.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now owns 20,457,340 shares in the company, valued at $114,561,104. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. Company insiders own 34.75% of the company’s stock.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the business. Royal Bank of Canada bought a new stake in Nuvation Bio during the second quarter worth approximately $39,000. Pallas Capital Advisors LLC purchased a new position in shares of Nuvation Bio during the first quarter valued at approximately $55,000. Rafferty Asset Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of Nuvation Bio during the third quarter valued at approximately $100,000. F3Logic LLC purchased a new position in shares of Nuvation Bio during the third quarter valued at approximately $109,000. Finally, Profund Advisors LLC purchased a new position in shares of Nuvation Bio during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $107,000. 70.88% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Shares of NYSE NUVB traded up $0.06 during midday trading on Friday, reaching $3.53. The stock had a trading volume of 573,051 shares, compared to its average volume of 864,148. The stock has a 50-day moving average of $4.92 and a 200-day moving average of $6.80. The company has a market capitalization of $773.28 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -8.26 and a beta of 0.70. Nuvation Bio has a 12-month low of $3.40 and a 12-month high of $14.50.

Nuvation Bio Inc, a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company, focuses on the development of therapeutic candidates for oncology. The company's lead product candidate is NUV-422, a small molecule inhibitor targeting cyclin-dependent kinase (CDK)2, CDK4, and CDK6. It is also developing NUV-868, a selective oral small molecule BET inhibitor that epigenetically regulates proteins that control tumor growth and differentiation; NUV-569, a differentiated oral small molecule selective inhibitor of the Wee1 kinase for DNA damage repair; NUV-1182, an adenosine receptor inhibitor; and drug-drug conjugate (DDC) platform that focuses on targeting an inhibitor of poly ADP ribose polymerase (PARP) to anti-cancer warheads of existing drugs, as well as PARP inhibitor to address ER+ breast and ovarian cancer.

