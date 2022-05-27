Nuvation Bio Inc. (NYSE:NUVB) Expected to Post Earnings of -$0.13 Per Share

Posted by on May 27th, 2022

Equities research analysts expect that Nuvation Bio Inc. (NYSE:NUVBGet Rating) will announce earnings of ($0.13) per share for the current quarter, according to Zacks Investment Research. Zero analysts have issued estimates for Nuvation Bio’s earnings, with the highest EPS estimate coming in at ($0.12) and the lowest estimate coming in at ($0.14). Nuvation Bio posted earnings per share of ($0.09) during the same quarter last year, which suggests a negative year-over-year growth rate of 44.4%. The business is expected to announce its next quarterly earnings results on Monday, January 1st.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Nuvation Bio will report full-year earnings of ($0.54) per share for the current year, with EPS estimates ranging from ($0.55) to ($0.52). For the next year, analysts forecast that the company will report earnings of ($0.76) per share, with EPS estimates ranging from ($0.93) to ($0.68). Zacks’ earnings per share calculations are an average based on a survey of sell-side research analysts that cover Nuvation Bio.

Nuvation Bio (NYSE:NUVBGet Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Monday, May 9th. The company reported ($0.10) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.14) by $0.04. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm earned ($0.09) earnings per share.

A number of analysts have recently issued reports on the stock. BMO Capital Markets reduced their price objective on shares of Nuvation Bio from $17.00 to $12.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday, March 22nd. HC Wainwright started coverage on shares of Nuvation Bio in a research note on Wednesday, May 4th. They set a “buy” rating and a $14.00 target price for the company. Wedbush cut their target price on shares of Nuvation Bio from $23.00 to $17.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday, May 10th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Nuvation Bio from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $4.50 target price for the company in a research note on Tuesday, May 10th.

In related news, major shareholder Fund V. L.P. Omega sold 2,500,000 shares of Nuvation Bio stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, April 5th. The stock was sold at an average price of $5.60, for a total value of $14,000,000.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now owns 20,457,340 shares in the company, valued at $114,561,104. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. Company insiders own 34.75% of the company’s stock.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the business. Royal Bank of Canada bought a new stake in Nuvation Bio during the second quarter worth approximately $39,000. Pallas Capital Advisors LLC purchased a new position in shares of Nuvation Bio during the first quarter valued at approximately $55,000. Rafferty Asset Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of Nuvation Bio during the third quarter valued at approximately $100,000. F3Logic LLC purchased a new position in shares of Nuvation Bio during the third quarter valued at approximately $109,000. Finally, Profund Advisors LLC purchased a new position in shares of Nuvation Bio during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $107,000. 70.88% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Shares of NYSE NUVB traded up $0.06 during midday trading on Friday, reaching $3.53. The stock had a trading volume of 573,051 shares, compared to its average volume of 864,148. The stock has a 50-day moving average of $4.92 and a 200-day moving average of $6.80. The company has a market capitalization of $773.28 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -8.26 and a beta of 0.70. Nuvation Bio has a 12-month low of $3.40 and a 12-month high of $14.50.

Nuvation Bio Company Profile (Get Rating)

Nuvation Bio Inc, a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company, focuses on the development of therapeutic candidates for oncology. The company's lead product candidate is NUV-422, a small molecule inhibitor targeting cyclin-dependent kinase (CDK)2, CDK4, and CDK6. It is also developing NUV-868, a selective oral small molecule BET inhibitor that epigenetically regulates proteins that control tumor growth and differentiation; NUV-569, a differentiated oral small molecule selective inhibitor of the Wee1 kinase for DNA damage repair; NUV-1182, an adenosine receptor inhibitor; and drug-drug conjugate (DDC) platform that focuses on targeting an inhibitor of poly ADP ribose polymerase (PARP) to anti-cancer warheads of existing drugs, as well as PARP inhibitor to address ER+ breast and ovarian cancer.

See Also

Get a free copy of the Zacks research report on Nuvation Bio (NUVB)

For more information about research offerings from Zacks Investment Research, visit Zacks.com

Earnings History and Estimates for Nuvation Bio (NYSE:NUVB)

Receive News & Ratings for Nuvation Bio Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Nuvation Bio and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.