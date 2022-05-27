Nuvectis Pharma, Inc. (NASDAQ:NVCT) Expected to Announce Earnings of -$0.24 Per Share

Analysts predict that Nuvectis Pharma, Inc. (NASDAQ:NVCT – Get Rating) will report earnings of ($0.24) per share for the current quarter, according to Zacks Investment Research. Zero analysts have issued estimates for Nuvectis Pharma’s earnings, with the highest EPS estimate coming in at ($0.20) and the lowest estimate coming in at ($0.27). The firm is expected to announce its next earnings report on Monday, January 1st.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Nuvectis Pharma will report full-year earnings of ($1.02) per share for the current financial year, with EPS estimates ranging from ($1.12) to ($0.92). For the next financial year, analysts forecast that the company will report earnings of ($1.20) per share, with EPS estimates ranging from ($1.47) to ($0.93). Zacks Investment Research’s EPS calculations are an average based on a survey of sell-side research firms that cover Nuvectis Pharma.

Get Nuvectis Pharma alerts:

A number of equities research analysts recently weighed in on NVCT shares. Roth Capital reaffirmed a “buy” rating on shares of Nuvectis Pharma in a report on Sunday, April 17th. HC Wainwright lifted their target price on Nuvectis Pharma from $14.00 to $21.00 in a research note on Tuesday, May 10th.

NVCT stock traded down $0.14 during midday trading on Friday, reaching $15.66. 18,131 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 1,191,085. The business has a 50-day moving average of $11.43. Nuvectis Pharma has a 1-year low of $3.08 and a 1-year high of $20.92.

In related news, Director Kenneth Hoberman purchased 6,000 shares of Nuvectis Pharma stock in a transaction dated Thursday, May 12th. The shares were acquired at an average cost of $17.40 per share, for a total transaction of $104,400.00. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 55,140 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $959,436. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. Also, CEO Ron Bentsur purchased 1,700 shares of Nuvectis Pharma stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, May 18th. The stock was bought at an average price of $19.36 per share, for a total transaction of $32,912.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 2,961,414 shares in the company, valued at $57,332,975.04. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Insiders bought a total of 40,623 shares of company stock valued at $594,111 over the last three months.

A number of hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of NVCT. Ronit Capital LLP bought a new position in Nuvectis Pharma during the first quarter worth about $4,076,000. Virtu Financial LLC bought a new position in Nuvectis Pharma during the first quarter worth about $84,000. Finally, BlackRock Inc. bought a new position in Nuvectis Pharma during the first quarter worth about $59,000.

Nuvectis Pharma Company Profile (Get Rating)

Nuvectis Pharma, Inc, a biopharmaceutical company, focuses on the development of precision medicines for the treatment of serious unmet medical needs in oncology. It develops NXP800, a novel heat shock factor 1 pathway inhibitor for the treatment of various cancers; and NXP900, a small molecule drug candidate to inhibit the Proto-oncogene c-Src and YES1 kinases.

Recommended Stories

Get a free copy of the Zacks research report on Nuvectis Pharma (NVCT)

For more information about research offerings from Zacks Investment Research, visit Zacks.com

Receive News & Ratings for Nuvectis Pharma Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Nuvectis Pharma and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.