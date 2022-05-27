Nuveen Asset Management LLC Acquires 784,566 Shares of DuPont de Nemours, Inc. (NYSE:DD)

Nuveen Asset Management LLC grew its position in shares of DuPont de Nemours, Inc. (NYSE:DD – Get Rating) by 10.1% during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 8,574,015 shares of the basic materials company’s stock after buying an additional 784,566 shares during the period. Nuveen Asset Management LLC owned approximately 1.64% of DuPont de Nemours worth $692,609,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Ibex Wealth Advisors acquired a new stake in shares of DuPont de Nemours during the third quarter valued at about $25,000. Masso Torrence Wealth Management Inc. bought a new stake in DuPont de Nemours in the fourth quarter worth approximately $25,000. FSB Premier Wealth Management Inc. bought a new stake in DuPont de Nemours in the fourth quarter worth approximately $26,000. CarsonAllaria Wealth Management Ltd. acquired a new stake in DuPont de Nemours in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $26,000. Finally, First National Bank of South Miami purchased a new position in shares of DuPont de Nemours during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $27,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 73.33% of the company’s stock.

Get DuPont de Nemours alerts:

Several analysts have issued reports on DD shares. KeyCorp lowered their target price on DuPont de Nemours from $99.00 to $96.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, April 5th. Zacks Investment Research cut DuPont de Nemours from a “hold” rating to a “strong sell” rating and set a $59.00 target price for the company. in a report on Monday, April 11th. Citigroup lowered their price target on DuPont de Nemours from $98.00 to $96.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, February 9th. Credit Suisse Group decreased their target price on DuPont de Nemours from $95.00 to $86.00 in a research report on Wednesday, May 4th. Finally, Mizuho reduced their price objective on DuPont de Nemours from $101.00 to $97.00 in a research report on Wednesday, May 4th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have assigned a hold rating and twelve have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $90.07.

DuPont de Nemours stock opened at $67.74 on Friday. The stock has a market cap of $34.45 billion, a P/E ratio of 22.53, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.04 and a beta of 1.39. The company has a fifty day simple moving average of $69.10 and a 200-day simple moving average of $75.03. DuPont de Nemours, Inc. has a 12-month low of $62.10 and a 12-month high of $86.28. The company has a current ratio of 2.82, a quick ratio of 2.38 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.40.

DuPont de Nemours (NYSE:DD – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, May 3rd. The basic materials company reported $0.82 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.67 by $0.15. The business had revenue of $3.27 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $3.21 billion. DuPont de Nemours had a net margin of 9.79% and a return on equity of 7.88%. The business’s revenue was down 17.7% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the business posted $0.91 earnings per share. As a group, sell-side analysts forecast that DuPont de Nemours, Inc. will post 3.4 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, June 15th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, May 31st will be issued a $0.33 dividend. This represents a $1.32 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.95%. The ex-dividend date is Friday, May 27th. DuPont de Nemours’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 44.15%.

DuPont de Nemours declared that its Board of Directors has authorized a stock repurchase plan on Tuesday, February 8th that permits the company to repurchase $1.00 billion in shares. This repurchase authorization permits the basic materials company to repurchase up to 2.4% of its stock through open market purchases. Stock repurchase plans are typically a sign that the company’s management believes its shares are undervalued.

DuPont de Nemours Company Profile (Get Rating)

DuPont de Nemours, Inc provides technology-based materials and solutions in the United States, Canada, the Asia Pacific, Latin America, Europe, the Middle East, and Africa. It operates through three segments: Electronics & Industrial, Mobility & Materials, and Water & Protection. The Electronics & Industrial segment supplies materials and printing systems to the advanced printing industry; and materials and solutions for the fabrication of semiconductors and integrated circuits addressing front-end and back-end of the manufacturing process.

Recommended Stories

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding DD? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for DuPont de Nemours, Inc. (NYSE:DD – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for DuPont de Nemours Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for DuPont de Nemours and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.