Nuveen Asset Management LLC Decreases Stock Position in Trane Technologies plc (NYSE:TT)

Nuveen Asset Management LLC lowered its position in shares of Trane Technologies plc (NYSE:TT – Get Rating) by 8.6% during the fourth quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The firm owned 3,481,759 shares of the company’s stock after selling 327,100 shares during the quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC’s holdings in Trane Technologies were worth $703,420,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

A number of other hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of TT. Canton Hathaway LLC acquired a new position in Trane Technologies in the 4th quarter valued at about $25,000. Arlington Partners LLC acquired a new position in Trane Technologies in the 4th quarter valued at about $25,000. Bellevue Asset Management LLC acquired a new position in Trane Technologies in the 4th quarter valued at about $36,000. Newbridge Financial Services Group Inc. increased its position in Trane Technologies by 247.2% in the 4th quarter. Newbridge Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 184 shares of the company’s stock valued at $37,000 after acquiring an additional 131 shares during the period. Finally, EverSource Wealth Advisors LLC acquired a new position in Trane Technologies in the 4th quarter valued at about $37,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 80.55% of the company’s stock.

Shares of Trane Technologies stock opened at $138.81 on Friday. Trane Technologies plc has a fifty-two week low of $128.13 and a fifty-two week high of $207.06. The firm has a market cap of $32.46 billion, a PE ratio of 22.76, a P/E/G ratio of 1.65 and a beta of 1.03. The business’s fifty day moving average is $145.14 and its two-hundred day moving average is $166.43. The company has a quick ratio of 0.91, a current ratio of 1.31 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.75.

Trane Technologies ( NYSE:TT Get Rating ) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, May 4th. The company reported $1.12 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.00 by $0.12. Trane Technologies had a return on equity of 23.67% and a net margin of 10.01%. The business had revenue of $3.36 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $3.15 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted $1.01 EPS. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 11.2% on a year-over-year basis. Equities research analysts anticipate that Trane Technologies plc will post 7.06 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, June 30th. Stockholders of record on Friday, June 3rd will be given a dividend of $0.67 per share. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, June 2nd. This represents a $2.68 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.93%. Trane Technologies’s payout ratio is 44.59%.

Several brokerages recently issued reports on TT. Citigroup dropped their price target on Trane Technologies from $205.00 to $190.00 in a research report on Thursday, May 5th. The Goldman Sachs Group dropped their target price on Trane Technologies from $180.00 to $157.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, April 7th. Credit Suisse Group dropped their target price on Trane Technologies from $194.00 to $178.00 in a research report on Thursday, May 5th. Wells Fargo & Company dropped their target price on Trane Technologies from $153.00 to $131.00 in a research report on Monday, May 9th. Finally, Wolfe Research decreased their price target on Trane Technologies from $210.00 to $202.00 and set a “peer perform” rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, February 1st. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have issued a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $184.07.

Trane Technologies plc, together with its subsidiaries, engages in the designing, manufacturing, selling, and servicing of solutions for heating, ventilation, air conditioning, and transport refrigeration. It offers air conditioners, exchangers, and handlers; airside and terminal devices; auxiliary power units; chillers; coils and condensers; gensets; furnaces; heat pumps; home automation products; humidifiers; hybrid and non-diesel transport refrigeration, and ice energy storage solutions; indoor air quality assessments and related products; large and light commercial unitary products; motor replacements; refrigerant reclamation products; thermostats/controls; transport heater products; variable refrigerant flow products; and water source heat pumps.

