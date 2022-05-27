Nuveen Asset Management LLC Grows Position in American International Group, Inc. (NYSE:AIG)

Nuveen Asset Management LLC raised its holdings in shares of American International Group, Inc. (NYSE:AIG – Get Rating) by 12.2% during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 11,557,773 shares of the insurance provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 1,256,195 shares during the quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC’s holdings in American International Group were worth $657,176,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Pitcairn Co. bought a new stake in shares of American International Group during the fourth quarter valued at about $268,000. Clearstead Advisors LLC bought a new stake in shares of American International Group during the fourth quarter valued at about $29,000. Blair William & Co. IL increased its position in shares of American International Group by 82.2% during the fourth quarter. Blair William & Co. IL now owns 99,654 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $5,666,000 after buying an additional 44,969 shares during the period. Nissay Asset Management Corp Japan ADV increased its position in shares of American International Group by 1.8% during the fourth quarter. Nissay Asset Management Corp Japan ADV now owns 96,198 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $5,470,000 after buying an additional 1,661 shares during the period. Finally, Alerus Financial NA bought a new stake in shares of American International Group during the fourth quarter valued at about $2,014,000. 92.57% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get American International Group alerts:

AIG has been the topic of several research analyst reports. Wolfe Research cut shares of American International Group from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating and set a $65.00 price objective on the stock. in a research report on Thursday, February 10th. Barclays upped their price objective on shares of American International Group from $61.00 to $63.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Tuesday, April 12th. The Goldman Sachs Group reaffirmed a “buy” rating and issued a $81.00 target price on shares of American International Group in a research note on Tuesday, May 10th. Finally, StockNews.com raised American International Group from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, May 11th. Six research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $64.11.

NYSE:AIG opened at $58.46 on Friday. The firm has a market cap of $46.31 billion, a PE ratio of 4.99, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.09 and a beta of 1.24. American International Group, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $44.54 and a fifty-two week high of $65.73. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.52, a quick ratio of 0.31 and a current ratio of 0.31. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $60.95 and a 200-day moving average price of $59.10.

American International Group (NYSE:AIG – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, May 3rd. The insurance provider reported $1.30 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.24 by $0.06. American International Group had a return on equity of 7.11% and a net margin of 18.30%. The firm had revenue of $10.99 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $11.43 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm posted $1.05 earnings per share. Research analysts predict that American International Group, Inc. will post 5.33 EPS for the current year.

American International Group announced that its Board of Directors has approved a share repurchase program on Tuesday, May 3rd that allows the company to repurchase $6.50 billion in shares. This repurchase authorization allows the insurance provider to buy up to 13.5% of its shares through open market purchases. Shares repurchase programs are usually a sign that the company’s leadership believes its stock is undervalued.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, June 30th. Investors of record on Thursday, June 16th will be paid a $0.32 dividend. This represents a $1.28 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.19%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, June 15th. American International Group’s payout ratio is 11.07%.

American International Group Company Profile (Get Rating)

American International Group, Inc offers insurance products for commercial, institutional, and individual customers in North America and internationally. The company's General Insurance segment provides general liability, environmental, commercial automobile liability, workers' compensation, casualty, and crisis management insurance products; commercial, industrial, and energy-related property insurance; and aerospace, political risk, trade credit, portfolio solutions, crop, and marine insurance.

Featured Stories

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding AIG? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for American International Group, Inc. (NYSE:AIG – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for American International Group Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for American International Group and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.