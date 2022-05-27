Nuveen Asset Management LLC Has $541.33 Million Stock Position in American Electric Power Company, Inc. (NASDAQ:AEP)

Nuveen Asset Management LLC lessened its stake in American Electric Power Company, Inc. (NASDAQ:AEP – Get Rating) by 3.4% in the 4th quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The fund owned 6,084,398 shares of the company’s stock after selling 213,826 shares during the quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC’s holdings in American Electric Power were worth $541,328,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Industrial Alliance Investment Management Inc. bought a new position in American Electric Power during the fourth quarter worth $26,000. Arlington Partners LLC bought a new position in American Electric Power during the fourth quarter worth $29,000. Future Financial Wealth Managment LLC bought a new stake in shares of American Electric Power in the fourth quarter valued at about $39,000. Consolidated Planning Corp bought a new stake in shares of American Electric Power in the third quarter valued at about $42,000. Finally, PYA Waltman Capital LLC bought a new stake in shares of American Electric Power in the fourth quarter valued at about $44,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 73.26% of the company’s stock.

Shares of American Electric Power stock opened at $102.48 on Friday. American Electric Power Company, Inc. has a 1 year low of $80.22 and a 1 year high of $104.81. The firm has a market cap of $52.63 billion, a PE ratio of 19.61, a P/E/G ratio of 3.20 and a beta of 0.34. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $100.30 and a 200-day moving average price of $92.52. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.28, a current ratio of 0.61 and a quick ratio of 0.54.

American Electric Power ( NASDAQ:AEP Get Rating ) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, April 28th. The company reported $1.22 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.19 by $0.03. American Electric Power had a return on equity of 10.65% and a net margin of 15.34%. The company had revenue of $4.60 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $4.37 billion. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted $1.15 EPS. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 7.0% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, equities analysts anticipate that American Electric Power Company, Inc. will post 5 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, June 10th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, May 10th will be given a dividend of $0.78 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, May 9th. This represents a $3.12 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.04%. American Electric Power’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 59.66%.

In other news, EVP Paul Chodak III sold 6,361 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, March 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $95.54, for a total transaction of $607,729.94. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Also, EVP Charles E. Zebula sold 1,902 shares of American Electric Power stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, May 20th. The shares were sold at an average price of $99.05, for a total value of $188,393.10. Following the sale, the executive vice president now owns 18,134 shares in the company, valued at $1,796,172.70. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last quarter, insiders have sold 39,789 shares of company stock valued at $3,868,907. Corporate insiders own 0.12% of the company’s stock.

A number of research firms have issued reports on AEP. Credit Suisse Group started coverage on American Electric Power in a report on Monday, April 25th. They set an “outperform” rating and a $113.00 price target on the stock. Mizuho increased their target price on American Electric Power from $94.00 to $104.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, March 29th. Morgan Stanley cut their target price on American Electric Power from $117.00 to $113.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a report on Monday. Royal Bank of Canada increased their price target on American Electric Power from $101.00 to $106.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Monday, March 7th. Finally, Seaport Res Ptn lowered American Electric Power from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research report on Monday, March 14th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, American Electric Power has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $103.98.

American Electric Power Company, Inc, an electric public utility holding company, engages in the generation, transmission, and distribution of electricity for sale to retail and wholesale customers in the United States. It operates through Vertically Integrated Utilities, Transmission and Distribution Utilities, AEP Transmission Holdco, and Generation & Marketing segments.

