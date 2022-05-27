Nuveen Asset Management LLC Has $701.27 Million Position in Starbucks Co. (NASDAQ:SBUX)

Nuveen Asset Management LLC trimmed its position in Starbucks Co. (NASDAQ:SBUX – Get Rating) by 33.0% in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 5,995,286 shares of the coffee company’s stock after selling 2,958,115 shares during the period. Nuveen Asset Management LLC owned approximately 0.52% of Starbucks worth $701,269,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in the company. Geode Capital Management LLC raised its stake in Starbucks by 1.6% in the fourth quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 20,440,456 shares of the coffee company’s stock worth $2,385,035,000 after buying an additional 331,190 shares in the last quarter. Morgan Stanley boosted its position in Starbucks by 3.1% during the 2nd quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 13,016,786 shares of the coffee company’s stock valued at $1,455,407,000 after acquiring an additional 396,104 shares in the last quarter. Fundsmith LLP boosted its position in shares of Starbucks by 7.7% in the 4th quarter. Fundsmith LLP now owns 11,576,749 shares of the coffee company’s stock worth $1,354,132,000 after purchasing an additional 831,723 shares in the last quarter. Capital Research Global Investors raised its stake in Starbucks by 3.9% in the 3rd quarter. Capital Research Global Investors now owns 9,273,119 shares of the coffee company’s stock worth $1,022,918,000 after acquiring an additional 345,492 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. increased its stake in shares of Starbucks by 2.2% in the 4th quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 8,279,589 shares of the coffee company’s stock valued at $968,463,000 after purchasing an additional 177,483 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 69.21% of the company’s stock.

In other Starbucks news, CEO Howard D. Schultz acquired 137,500 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, May 10th. The stock was acquired at an average price of $72.67 per share, with a total value of $9,992,125.00. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 19,534,460 shares in the company, valued at $1,419,569,208.20. The acquisition was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this link. Also, CEO Howard D. Schultz acquired 72,500 shares of the stock in a transaction on Thursday, May 12th. The stock was bought at an average price of $68.85 per share, with a total value of $4,991,625.00. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 19,606,960 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,349,939,196. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Corporate insiders own 0.27% of the company’s stock.

Shares of SBUX stock opened at $75.54 on Friday. Starbucks Co. has a 12-month low of $68.39 and a 12-month high of $126.32. The stock has a 50 day simple moving average of $79.57 and a 200-day simple moving average of $94.66. The company has a market cap of $86.64 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 20.13, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.10 and a beta of 0.97.

Starbucks (NASDAQ:SBUX – Get Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, May 3rd. The coffee company reported $0.59 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.60 by ($0.01). The company had revenue of $7.64 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $7.60 billion. Starbucks had a net margin of 14.07% and a negative return on equity of 53.43%. Starbucks’s quarterly revenue was up 14.5% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted $0.62 EPS. Analysts expect that Starbucks Co. will post 2.92 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, May 27th. Shareholders of record on Friday, May 13th will be issued a dividend of $0.49 per share. This represents a $1.96 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.59%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, May 12th. Starbucks’s payout ratio is 52.55%.

Several brokerages recently issued reports on SBUX. Barclays cut their price objective on Starbucks from $108.00 to $94.00 in a research report on Wednesday, May 4th. Citigroup reduced their target price on shares of Starbucks from $91.00 to $76.00 in a report on Wednesday, May 4th. TheStreet downgraded shares of Starbucks from a “b-” rating to a “c+” rating in a report on Friday, April 22nd. JPMorgan Chase & Co. upgraded shares of Starbucks from a “neutral” rating to an “overweight” rating and set a $101.00 price target on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, March 16th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada dropped their price target on shares of Starbucks from $122.00 to $108.00 and set a “sector perform” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, February 2nd. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, fourteen have given a hold rating and thirteen have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Starbucks currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $101.96.

Starbucks Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, operates as a roaster, marketer, and retailer of specialty coffee worldwide. The company operates through three segments: North America, International, and Channel Development. Its stores offer coffee and tea beverages, roasted whole beans and ground coffees, single serve products, and ready-to-drink beverages; and various food products, such as pastries, breakfast sandwiches, and lunch items.

