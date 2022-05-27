Nuveen Asset Management LLC Lowers Stock Holdings in Caterpillar Inc. (NYSE:CAT)

Nuveen Asset Management LLC reduced its position in Caterpillar Inc. (NYSE:CAT – Get Rating) by 1.2% in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The firm owned 3,201,913 shares of the industrial products company’s stock after selling 37,945 shares during the period. Nuveen Asset Management LLC owned about 0.59% of Caterpillar worth $661,964,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Crewe Advisors LLC grew its stake in shares of Caterpillar by 322.6% during the 4th quarter. Crewe Advisors LLC now owns 131 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $27,000 after buying an additional 100 shares during the period. Sierra Capital LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Caterpillar during the 4th quarter valued at $38,000. Bell Investment Advisors Inc acquired a new position in shares of Caterpillar during the 3rd quarter valued at $40,000. IMA Wealth Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Caterpillar during the 4th quarter valued at $41,000. Finally, DB Fitzpatrick & Co Inc acquired a new position in shares of Caterpillar during the 4th quarter valued at $42,000. 67.44% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

In other news, insider Joseph E. Creed sold 2,757 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, May 18th. The shares were sold at an average price of $214.13, for a total value of $590,356.41. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. Also, General Counsel Suzette M. Long sold 3,816 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, April 20th. The stock was sold at an average price of $235.00, for a total transaction of $896,760.00. Following the completion of the sale, the general counsel now directly owns 10,549 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,479,015. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last 90 days, insiders sold 51,933 shares of company stock valued at $11,541,376. 0.18% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Several equities analysts recently weighed in on the stock. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted their target price on shares of Caterpillar from $241.00 to $257.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Monday, March 28th. Wells Fargo & Company began coverage on shares of Caterpillar in a report on Friday, March 11th. They issued an “equal weight” rating and a $231.00 price objective on the stock. Jefferies Financial Group upgraded shares of Caterpillar from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and boosted their price objective for the stock from $215.00 to $260.00 in a report on Tuesday, March 8th. Robert W. Baird reiterated an “outperform” rating and issued a $280.00 price objective on shares of Caterpillar in a report on Thursday, May 19th. Finally, StockNews.com began coverage on shares of Caterpillar in a report on Thursday, March 31st. They issued a “hold” rating on the stock. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have issued a hold rating and eleven have given a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the company has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $243.88.

Shares of NYSE:CAT opened at $216.26 on Friday. The company has a quick ratio of 0.93, a current ratio of 1.44 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.48. Caterpillar Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $179.67 and a fifty-two week high of $246.69. The firm has a 50-day simple moving average of $216.23 and a 200 day simple moving average of $209.39. The company has a market cap of $115.34 billion, a PE ratio of 17.85, a P/E/G ratio of 1.37 and a beta of 0.94.

Caterpillar (NYSE:CAT – Get Rating) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, April 28th. The industrial products company reported $2.88 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $2.60 by $0.28. Caterpillar had a net margin of 12.33% and a return on equity of 35.10%. The firm had revenue of $13.60 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $13.49 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned $2.87 EPS. Caterpillar’s quarterly revenue was up 14.4% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, research analysts forecast that Caterpillar Inc. will post 12.58 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, May 20th. Shareholders of record on Monday, April 25th were given a $1.11 dividend. This represents a $4.44 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.05%. The ex-dividend date was Friday, April 22nd. Caterpillar’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 37.22%.

Caterpillar Inc manufactures and sells construction and mining equipment, diesel and natural gas engines, and industrial gas turbines worldwide. Its Construction Industries segment offers asphalt pavers, backhoe loaders, compactors, cold planers, compact track and multi-terrain loaders, excavators, motorgraders, pipelayers, road reclaimers, site prep tractors, skid steer loaders, telehandlers, and utility vehicles; mini, small, medium, and large excavators; compact, small, and medium wheel loaders; track-type tractors and loaders; and wheel excavators.

