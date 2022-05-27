Nuveen Asset Management LLC Purchases 2,001,581 Shares of ConocoPhillips (NYSE:COP)

Nuveen Asset Management LLC lifted its position in shares of ConocoPhillips (NYSE:COP – Get Rating) by 23.1% during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 10,653,790 shares of the energy producer’s stock after purchasing an additional 2,001,581 shares during the period. Nuveen Asset Management LLC owned 0.81% of ConocoPhillips worth $768,990,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of the company. WealthPLAN Partners LLC boosted its stake in shares of ConocoPhillips by 3.6% during the fourth quarter. WealthPLAN Partners LLC now owns 3,315 shares of the energy producer’s stock valued at $294,000 after purchasing an additional 116 shares in the last quarter. Syverson Strege & Co lifted its position in ConocoPhillips by 10.0% during the fourth quarter. Syverson Strege & Co now owns 1,320 shares of the energy producer’s stock valued at $95,000 after acquiring an additional 120 shares during the last quarter. Modera Wealth Management LLC lifted its position in ConocoPhillips by 2.8% during the fourth quarter. Modera Wealth Management LLC now owns 4,472 shares of the energy producer’s stock valued at $323,000 after acquiring an additional 121 shares during the last quarter. Accurate Wealth Management LLC lifted its position in ConocoPhillips by 1.9% during the fourth quarter. Accurate Wealth Management LLC now owns 6,644 shares of the energy producer’s stock valued at $481,000 after acquiring an additional 125 shares during the last quarter. Finally, First National Bank of South Miami lifted its position in ConocoPhillips by 10.0% during the fourth quarter. First National Bank of South Miami now owns 1,484 shares of the energy producer’s stock valued at $107,000 after acquiring an additional 135 shares during the last quarter. 78.80% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

In related news, Director Timothy A. Leach sold 40,603 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, May 19th. The stock was sold at an average price of $102.33, for a total value of $4,154,904.99. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 666,002 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $68,151,984.66. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this link. Also, VP Heather G. Sirdashney sold 5,700 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, March 4th. The shares were sold at an average price of $98.71, for a total value of $562,647.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last 90 days, insiders have sold 85,103 shares of company stock worth $8,798,364. Company insiders own 0.08% of the company’s stock.

A number of equities research analysts recently commented on the stock. Bank of America cut shares of ConocoPhillips from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and increased their target price for the company from $110.00 to $135.00 in a research report on Tuesday, March 8th. StockNews.com raised shares of ConocoPhillips from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Saturday, May 14th. Credit Suisse Group raised their price target on shares of ConocoPhillips from $97.00 to $100.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Friday, February 4th. Susquehanna raised their price target on shares of ConocoPhillips from $108.00 to $129.00 in a research report on Monday, April 25th. Finally, Truist Financial raised their price target on shares of ConocoPhillips from $115.00 to $130.00 in a research report on Thursday, April 21st. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, eighteen have assigned a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, ConocoPhillips has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $105.83.

NYSE COP opened at $113.15 on Friday. ConocoPhillips has a one year low of $51.41 and a one year high of $114.60. The company’s 50 day moving average price is $101.47 and its 200 day moving average price is $89.14. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.36, a quick ratio of 1.41 and a current ratio of 1.51. The firm has a market capitalization of $146.35 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 11.66, a PEG ratio of 0.38 and a beta of 1.36.

ConocoPhillips (NYSE:COP – Get Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, May 5th. The energy producer reported $3.27 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $3.24 by $0.03. ConocoPhillips had a net margin of 22.52% and a return on equity of 24.89%. The company had revenue of $19.29 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $18.36 billion. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted $0.69 earnings per share. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 82.7% on a year-over-year basis. Sell-side analysts forecast that ConocoPhillips will post 14.5 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, June 1st. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, May 17th will be paid a $0.46 dividend. This represents a $1.84 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.63%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, May 16th. ConocoPhillips’s payout ratio is 18.97%.

ConocoPhillips explores for, produces, transports, and markets crude oil, bitumen, natural gas, liquefied natural gas (LNG), and natural gas liquids worldwide. It primarily engages in the conventional and tight oil reservoirs, shale gas, heavy oil, LNG, oil sands, and other production operations. The company's portfolio includes unconventional plays in North America; conventional assets in North America, Europe, Asia, and Australia; various LNG developments; oil sands assets in Canada; and an inventory of conventional and unconventional exploration prospects.

