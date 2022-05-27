NVIDIA Co. (NASDAQ:NVDA) Receives $306.79 Consensus Price Target from Brokerages

NVIDIA Co. (NASDAQ:NVDA – Get Rating) has been given a consensus rating of “Buy” by the thirty-seven brokerages that are covering the firm, MarketBeat Ratings reports. Six research analysts have rated the stock with a hold recommendation and twenty-one have issued a buy recommendation on the company. The average 1 year target price among brokers that have updated their coverage on the stock in the last year is $269.77.

NVDA has been the subject of a number of recent analyst reports. Summit Insights downgraded shares of NVIDIA from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Thursday, February 17th. Sanford C. Bernstein reduced their target price on shares of NVIDIA from $325.00 to $225.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research report on Monday. Truist Financial reduced their target price on shares of NVIDIA to $283.00 in a research report on Thursday. Benchmark reissued a “buy” rating and set a $228.00 target price (down from $365.00) on shares of NVIDIA in a research report on Thursday. Finally, Rosenblatt Securities reissued a “buy” rating and set a $400.00 target price on shares of NVIDIA in a research report on Thursday, February 17th.

Shares of NASDAQ NVDA opened at $178.51 on Tuesday. The firm’s 50-day moving average price is $213.93 and its 200-day moving average price is $251.27. NVIDIA has a 1-year low of $154.60 and a 1-year high of $346.47. The firm has a market capitalization of $519.96 billion, a P/E ratio of 46.40, a P/E/G ratio of 2.16 and a beta of 1.59. The company has a current ratio of 6.65, a quick ratio of 6.05 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.41.

NVIDIA ( NASDAQ:NVDA Get Rating ) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, May 25th. The computer hardware maker reported $1.36 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.29 by $0.07. NVIDIA had a net margin of 36.24% and a return on equity of 42.99%. The company had revenue of $8.29 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $8.09 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business posted $0.78 EPS. The firm’s revenue was up 46.4% compared to the same quarter last year. Equities research analysts forecast that NVIDIA will post 4.71 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, July 1st. Stockholders of record on Thursday, June 9th will be given a dividend of $0.04 per share. This represents a $0.16 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.09%. NVIDIA’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 4.16%.

In related news, CEO Jen Hsun Huang sold 292,340 shares of the stock in a transaction on Tuesday, March 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $237.12, for a total transaction of $69,319,660.80. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Also, Director Mark L. Perry sold 16,716 shares of the stock in a transaction on Friday, March 18th. The shares were sold at an average price of $263.80, for a total transaction of $4,409,680.80. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last 90 days, insiders have sold 409,056 shares of company stock worth $101,135,342. Corporate insiders own 4.47% of the company’s stock.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Disciplined Investments LLC purchased a new position in NVIDIA in the fourth quarter worth about $25,000. Rather & Kittrell Inc. purchased a new position in NVIDIA in the fourth quarter worth about $26,000. Emerson Wealth LLC purchased a new position in NVIDIA in the first quarter worth about $27,000. Roble Belko & Company Inc raised its holdings in NVIDIA by 550.0% in the first quarter. Roble Belko & Company Inc now owns 104 shares of the computer hardware maker’s stock worth $28,000 after buying an additional 88 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Clear Perspectives Financial Planning LLC purchased a new position in NVIDIA in the first quarter worth about $28,000. 55.19% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

NVIDIA Corporation provides graphics, and compute and networking solutions in the United States, Taiwan, China, and internationally. The company's Graphics segment offers GeForce GPUs for gaming and PCs, the GeForce NOW game streaming service and related infrastructure, and solutions for gaming platforms; Quadro/NVIDIA RTX GPUs for enterprise workstation graphics; vGPU software for cloud-based visual and virtual computing; automotive platforms for infotainment systems; and Omniverse software for building 3D designs and virtual worlds.

