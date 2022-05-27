NVIDIA (NASDAQ:NVDA) Issues Earnings Results

NVIDIA (NASDAQ:NVDA – Get Rating) issued its earnings results on Wednesday. The computer hardware maker reported $1.36 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.29 by $0.07, MarketWatch Earnings reports. NVIDIA had a net margin of 36.24% and a return on equity of 42.99%. The company had revenue of $8.29 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $8.09 billion. During the same period last year, the company posted $0.78 earnings per share. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 46.4% compared to the same quarter last year. NVIDIA updated its Q2 2023 guidance to EPS.

NVIDIA stock traded up $5.60 during midday trading on Friday, hitting $184.11. 940,628 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 55,960,270. NVIDIA has a 1 year low of $154.60 and a 1 year high of $346.47. The firm has a market cap of $536.27 billion, a P/E ratio of 46.40, a P/E/G ratio of 2.16 and a beta of 1.59. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.41, a current ratio of 6.65 and a quick ratio of 6.05. The company has a 50 day moving average price of $213.93 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $251.27.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, July 1st. Investors of record on Thursday, June 9th will be paid a dividend of $0.04 per share. This represents a $0.16 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.09%. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, June 8th. NVIDIA’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 4.16%.

A number of research analysts have issued reports on NVDA shares. Morgan Stanley dropped their target price on shares of NVIDIA from $217.00 to $182.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a report on Thursday. Benchmark reaffirmed a “buy” rating and issued a $228.00 target price (down from $365.00) on shares of NVIDIA in a report on Thursday. Wedbush dropped their target price on shares of NVIDIA from $300.00 to $190.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, May 19th. Sanford C. Bernstein dropped their price objective on shares of NVIDIA from $325.00 to $225.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research note on Monday. Finally, StockNews.com began coverage on shares of NVIDIA in a research note on Thursday, March 31st. They set a “hold” rating for the company. Eight research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, twenty-seven have issued a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $269.77.

In other news, Director Tench Coxe sold 100,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, March 28th. The shares were sold at an average price of $274.06, for a total value of $27,406,000.00. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, CEO Jen Hsun Huang sold 292,340 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, March 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $237.12, for a total transaction of $69,319,660.80. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 409,056 shares of company stock worth $101,135,342 in the last ninety days. 4.47% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in NVDA. Center for Financial Planning Inc. grew its position in shares of NVIDIA by 570.6% during the 3rd quarter. Center for Financial Planning Inc. now owns 228 shares of the computer hardware maker’s stock valued at $47,000 after buying an additional 194 shares during the last quarter. Raleigh Capital Management Inc. acquired a new position in NVIDIA during the 4th quarter valued at about $49,000. Worth Asset Management LLC acquired a new position in NVIDIA during the 1st quarter valued at about $89,000. Lake Point Wealth Management boosted its stake in NVIDIA by 16.4% during the 1st quarter. Lake Point Wealth Management now owns 540 shares of the computer hardware maker’s stock valued at $147,000 after purchasing an additional 76 shares during the period. Finally, Interchange Capital Partners LLC boosted its stake in NVIDIA by 11.1% during the 1st quarter. Interchange Capital Partners LLC now owns 1,027 shares of the computer hardware maker’s stock valued at $280,000 after purchasing an additional 103 shares during the period. 55.19% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

NVIDIA Corporation provides graphics, and compute and networking solutions in the United States, Taiwan, China, and internationally. The company's Graphics segment offers GeForce GPUs for gaming and PCs, the GeForce NOW game streaming service and related infrastructure, and solutions for gaming platforms; Quadro/NVIDIA RTX GPUs for enterprise workstation graphics; vGPU software for cloud-based visual and virtual computing; automotive platforms for infotainment systems; and Omniverse software for building 3D designs and virtual worlds.

