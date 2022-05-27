NVIDIA (NASDAQ:NVDA) Price Target Cut to $283.00 by Analysts at Truist Financial

NVIDIA (NASDAQ:NVDA – Get Rating) had its price target lowered by Truist Financial to $283.00 in a research note published on Thursday morning, Stock Target Advisor reports.

Several other equities research analysts also recently commented on the stock. Cowen reduced their price target on shares of NVIDIA from $350.00 to $265.00 and set an outperform rating for the company in a research report on Thursday. Summit Insights lowered NVIDIA from a buy rating to a hold rating in a report on Thursday, February 17th. Piper Sandler lowered their price target on NVIDIA from $350.00 to $250.00 and set an overweight rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday. Needham & Company LLC reduced their price objective on NVIDIA from $400.00 to $240.00 and set a buy rating for the company in a research note on Thursday. Finally, Benchmark reaffirmed a buy rating and set a $228.00 target price (down previously from $365.00) on shares of NVIDIA in a research note on Thursday. Eight analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, twenty-seven have assigned a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has an average rating of Buy and an average price target of $269.77.

Shares of NVIDIA stock opened at $178.51 on Thursday. NVIDIA has a 12-month low of $154.60 and a 12-month high of $346.47. The firm has a market capitalization of $519.96 billion, a PE ratio of 46.40, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.16 and a beta of 1.59. The company has a quick ratio of 6.05, a current ratio of 6.65 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.41. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $213.93 and its 200-day moving average is $251.27.

NVIDIA ( NASDAQ:NVDA Get Rating ) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, May 25th. The computer hardware maker reported $1.36 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.29 by $0.07. NVIDIA had a return on equity of 42.99% and a net margin of 36.24%. The firm had revenue of $8.29 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $8.09 billion. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $0.78 EPS. NVIDIA’s revenue was up 46.4% on a year-over-year basis. Analysts expect that NVIDIA will post 4.71 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, July 1st. Shareholders of record on Thursday, June 9th will be given a dividend of $0.04 per share. This represents a $0.16 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.09%. NVIDIA’s dividend payout ratio is 4.16%.

In related news, Director Mark L. Perry sold 16,716 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Friday, March 18th. The shares were sold at an average price of $263.80, for a total transaction of $4,409,680.80. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Also, Director Tench Coxe sold 100,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, March 28th. The shares were sold at an average price of $274.06, for a total transaction of $27,406,000.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 409,056 shares of company stock valued at $101,135,342 over the last 90 days. Corporate insiders own 4.47% of the company’s stock.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in NVDA. Ascension Asset Management LLC raised its holdings in NVIDIA by 300.0% in the 3rd quarter. Ascension Asset Management LLC now owns 19,540 shares of the computer hardware maker’s stock valued at $4,048,000 after acquiring an additional 14,655 shares in the last quarter. Franklin Resources Inc. increased its position in shares of NVIDIA by 301.5% during the third quarter. Franklin Resources Inc. now owns 11,338,772 shares of the computer hardware maker’s stock valued at $2,348,940,000 after purchasing an additional 8,514,931 shares during the period. Quadrant Private Wealth Management LLC raised its stake in shares of NVIDIA by 287.6% in the third quarter. Quadrant Private Wealth Management LLC now owns 18,050 shares of the computer hardware maker’s stock valued at $3,739,000 after purchasing an additional 13,393 shares in the last quarter. Boston Trust Walden Corp lifted its position in NVIDIA by 27.5% in the fourth quarter. Boston Trust Walden Corp now owns 1,300 shares of the computer hardware maker’s stock worth $382,000 after purchasing an additional 280 shares during the period. Finally, LCM Capital Management Inc boosted its stake in NVIDIA by 10.2% during the fourth quarter. LCM Capital Management Inc now owns 4,337 shares of the computer hardware maker’s stock worth $1,276,000 after buying an additional 401 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 55.19% of the company’s stock.

NVIDIA Corporation provides graphics, and compute and networking solutions in the United States, Taiwan, China, and internationally. The company's Graphics segment offers GeForce GPUs for gaming and PCs, the GeForce NOW game streaming service and related infrastructure, and solutions for gaming platforms; Quadro/NVIDIA RTX GPUs for enterprise workstation graphics; vGPU software for cloud-based visual and virtual computing; automotive platforms for infotainment systems; and Omniverse software for building 3D designs and virtual worlds.

