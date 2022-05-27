NVIDIA (NASDAQ:NVDA) Price Target Lowered to $182.00 at Morgan Stanley

NVIDIA (NASDAQ:NVDA – Get Rating) had its price objective decreased by Morgan Stanley from $217.00 to $182.00 in a research note published on Thursday morning, The Fly reports. Morgan Stanley currently has an equal weight rating on the computer hardware maker’s stock.

NVDA has been the subject of a number of other research reports. The Goldman Sachs Group initiated coverage on shares of NVIDIA in a research note on Monday, March 7th. They set a neutral rating and a $245.00 price objective for the company. Summit Insights cut shares of NVIDIA from a buy rating to a hold rating in a research note on Thursday, February 17th. Susquehanna Bancshares cut their target price on NVIDIA from $320.00 to $280.00 and set a na rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, May 18th. Rosenblatt Securities reiterated a buy rating and issued a $400.00 target price on shares of NVIDIA in a report on Thursday, February 17th. Finally, Robert W. Baird lowered NVIDIA from an outperform rating to a neutral rating and dropped their price target for the stock from $360.00 to $225.00 in a research note on Monday, April 11th. Eight equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, twenty-seven have given a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company has an average rating of Buy and an average target price of $269.77.

Get NVIDIA alerts:

NVIDIA stock opened at $178.51 on Thursday. NVIDIA has a fifty-two week low of $154.60 and a fifty-two week high of $346.47. The company has a market capitalization of $519.96 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 46.40, a PEG ratio of 2.16 and a beta of 1.59. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $213.93 and a two-hundred day moving average of $251.27. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.41, a quick ratio of 6.05 and a current ratio of 6.65.

NVIDIA ( NASDAQ:NVDA Get Rating ) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, May 25th. The computer hardware maker reported $1.36 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.29 by $0.07. The business had revenue of $8.29 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $8.09 billion. NVIDIA had a net margin of 36.24% and a return on equity of 42.99%. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 46.4% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm posted $0.78 earnings per share. On average, analysts forecast that NVIDIA will post 4.71 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, July 1st. Stockholders of record on Thursday, June 9th will be paid a dividend of $0.04 per share. This represents a $0.16 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.09%. NVIDIA’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 4.16%.

In related news, Director Tench Coxe sold 100,000 shares of NVIDIA stock in a transaction dated Monday, March 28th. The stock was sold at an average price of $274.06, for a total value of $27,406,000.00. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Also, CEO Jen Hsun Huang sold 292,340 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, March 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $237.12, for a total value of $69,319,660.80. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last 90 days, insiders sold 409,056 shares of company stock valued at $101,135,342. Insiders own 4.47% of the company’s stock.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the company. Disciplined Investments LLC bought a new position in shares of NVIDIA in the 4th quarter worth about $25,000. Rather & Kittrell Inc. acquired a new stake in NVIDIA during the fourth quarter worth about $26,000. Emerson Wealth LLC bought a new position in NVIDIA in the first quarter worth about $27,000. Roble Belko & Company Inc boosted its stake in NVIDIA by 550.0% in the first quarter. Roble Belko & Company Inc now owns 104 shares of the computer hardware maker’s stock valued at $28,000 after acquiring an additional 88 shares during the period. Finally, Clear Perspectives Financial Planning LLC bought a new position in shares of NVIDIA during the first quarter valued at approximately $28,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 55.19% of the company’s stock.

NVIDIA Company Profile (Get Rating)

NVIDIA Corporation provides graphics, and compute and networking solutions in the United States, Taiwan, China, and internationally. The company's Graphics segment offers GeForce GPUs for gaming and PCs, the GeForce NOW game streaming service and related infrastructure, and solutions for gaming platforms; Quadro/NVIDIA RTX GPUs for enterprise workstation graphics; vGPU software for cloud-based visual and virtual computing; automotive platforms for infotainment systems; and Omniverse software for building 3D designs and virtual worlds.

Further Reading

Receive News & Ratings for NVIDIA Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for NVIDIA and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.