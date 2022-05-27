NVIDIA (NASDAQ:NVDA) Price Target Lowered to $280.00 at UBS Group

NVIDIA (NASDAQ:NVDA – Get Rating) had its price objective reduced by UBS Group from $350.00 to $280.00 in a research report sent to investors on Monday, The Fly reports. They currently have a buy rating on the computer hardware maker’s stock.

A number of other equities analysts have also commented on NVDA. Barclays reduced their price target on shares of NVIDIA from $350.00 to $295.00 and set an overweight rating on the stock in a research report on Monday, April 25th. Susquehanna reduced their price target on shares of NVIDIA from $320.00 to $280.00 in a research report on Wednesday, May 18th. Wells Fargo & Company reduced their price target on shares of NVIDIA from $370.00 to $250.00 and set an overweight rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, May 20th. Rosenblatt Securities restated a buy rating and issued a $400.00 price target on shares of NVIDIA in a research report on Thursday, February 17th. Finally, Wedbush reduced their price target on shares of NVIDIA from $300.00 to $190.00 and set a neutral rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, May 19th. Eight equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, twenty-seven have given a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has an average rating of Buy and an average target price of $271.49.

Shares of NVIDIA stock opened at $178.51 on Monday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.41, a quick ratio of 6.05 and a current ratio of 6.65. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $213.93 and its 200-day simple moving average is $251.27. NVIDIA has a twelve month low of $154.60 and a twelve month high of $346.47. The firm has a market cap of $519.96 billion, a P/E ratio of 46.40, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.16 and a beta of 1.59.

NVIDIA ( NASDAQ:NVDA Get Rating ) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, May 25th. The computer hardware maker reported $1.36 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.29 by $0.07. NVIDIA had a net margin of 36.24% and a return on equity of 42.99%. The business had revenue of $8.29 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $8.09 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned $0.78 EPS. The firm’s revenue was up 46.4% on a year-over-year basis. On average, equities analysts forecast that NVIDIA will post 4.71 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, July 1st. Stockholders of record on Thursday, June 9th will be issued a $0.04 dividend. This represents a $0.16 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.09%. NVIDIA’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 4.16%.

In other news, Director Tench Coxe sold 100,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, March 28th. The shares were sold at an average price of $274.06, for a total value of $27,406,000.00. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Also, Director Mark L. Perry sold 16,716 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, March 18th. The shares were sold at an average price of $263.80, for a total transaction of $4,409,680.80. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 409,056 shares of company stock valued at $101,135,342 in the last quarter. Corporate insiders own 4.47% of the company’s stock.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Disciplined Investments LLC acquired a new position in NVIDIA during the fourth quarter worth $25,000. Rather & Kittrell Inc. acquired a new position in NVIDIA during the fourth quarter worth $26,000. Advanced Research Investment Solutions LLC acquired a new stake in NVIDIA in the fourth quarter valued at $29,000. Claremont Financial Group Inc. acquired a new stake in NVIDIA in the fourth quarter valued at $29,000. Finally, Emerson Wealth LLC acquired a new stake in NVIDIA in the first quarter valued at $27,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 55.19% of the company’s stock.

NVIDIA Corporation provides graphics, and compute and networking solutions in the United States, Taiwan, China, and internationally. The company's Graphics segment offers GeForce GPUs for gaming and PCs, the GeForce NOW game streaming service and related infrastructure, and solutions for gaming platforms; Quadro/NVIDIA RTX GPUs for enterprise workstation graphics; vGPU software for cloud-based visual and virtual computing; automotive platforms for infotainment systems; and Omniverse software for building 3D designs and virtual worlds.

