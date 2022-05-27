NVIDIA (NASDAQ:NVDA) Price Target Lowered to $315.00 at Citigroup

NVIDIA (NASDAQ:NVDA – Get Rating) had its price objective lowered by Citigroup from $350.00 to $315.00 in a report published on Thursday, Stock Target Advisor reports. The firm currently has a buy rating on the computer hardware maker’s stock.

A number of other brokerages have also weighed in on NVDA. Tigress Financial raised their price target on shares of NVIDIA from $400.00 to $410.00 and gave the company a buy rating in a report on Tuesday, March 29th. Sanford C. Bernstein decreased their price target on NVIDIA from $325.00 to $225.00 and set an outperform rating on the stock in a report on Monday. StockNews.com started coverage on NVIDIA in a report on Thursday, March 31st. They set a hold rating for the company. Morgan Stanley reduced their target price on shares of NVIDIA from $217.00 to $182.00 and set an equal weight rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday. Finally, Rosenblatt Securities reissued a buy rating and set a $400.00 price target on shares of NVIDIA in a research note on Thursday, February 17th. Eight equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, twenty-seven have given a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the stock currently has a consensus rating of Buy and an average price target of $269.77.

NVIDIA stock opened at $178.51 on Thursday. The business’s fifty day moving average is $213.93 and its two-hundred day moving average is $251.27. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.41, a quick ratio of 6.05 and a current ratio of 6.65. The firm has a market cap of $519.96 billion, a P/E ratio of 46.40, a P/E/G ratio of 2.16 and a beta of 1.59. NVIDIA has a 52 week low of $154.60 and a 52 week high of $346.47.

NVIDIA ( NASDAQ:NVDA Get Rating ) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, May 25th. The computer hardware maker reported $1.36 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.29 by $0.07. NVIDIA had a net margin of 36.24% and a return on equity of 42.99%. The business had revenue of $8.29 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $8.09 billion. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 46.4% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned $0.78 EPS. On average, equities research analysts predict that NVIDIA will post 4.71 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, July 1st. Stockholders of record on Thursday, June 9th will be given a $0.04 dividend. This represents a $0.16 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.09%. NVIDIA’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 4.16%.

In other NVIDIA news, Director Tench Coxe sold 100,000 shares of NVIDIA stock in a transaction on Monday, March 28th. The shares were sold at an average price of $274.06, for a total transaction of $27,406,000.00. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, CEO Jen Hsun Huang sold 292,340 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, March 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $237.12, for a total transaction of $69,319,660.80. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last ninety days, insiders sold 409,056 shares of company stock worth $101,135,342. 4.47% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Large investors have recently modified their holdings of the company. Disciplined Investments LLC acquired a new position in NVIDIA in the 4th quarter valued at $25,000. Rather & Kittrell Inc. acquired a new position in shares of NVIDIA in the fourth quarter valued at about $26,000. Emerson Wealth LLC bought a new position in NVIDIA during the first quarter worth about $27,000. Roble Belko & Company Inc raised its stake in NVIDIA by 550.0% in the 1st quarter. Roble Belko & Company Inc now owns 104 shares of the computer hardware maker’s stock worth $28,000 after purchasing an additional 88 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Clear Perspectives Financial Planning LLC bought a new stake in NVIDIA in the 1st quarter valued at about $28,000. Institutional investors own 55.19% of the company’s stock.

NVIDIA Corporation provides graphics, and compute and networking solutions in the United States, Taiwan, China, and internationally. The company's Graphics segment offers GeForce GPUs for gaming and PCs, the GeForce NOW game streaming service and related infrastructure, and solutions for gaming platforms; Quadro/NVIDIA RTX GPUs for enterprise workstation graphics; vGPU software for cloud-based visual and virtual computing; automotive platforms for infotainment systems; and Omniverse software for building 3D designs and virtual worlds.

