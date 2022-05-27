O-I Glass (NYSE:OI) Upgraded to “Buy” by Bank of America

O-I Glass (NYSE:OI – Get Rating) was upgraded by research analysts at Bank of America from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note issued on Friday, The Fly reports.

Other research analysts have also issued research reports about the stock. Credit Suisse Group started coverage on shares of O-I Glass in a research note on Friday, January 28th. They set an “outperform” rating and a $18.00 price target on the stock. Barclays raised their price objective on O-I Glass from $14.00 to $15.00 in a research note on Monday, May 2nd. Citigroup lowered their target price on O-I Glass from $16.00 to $14.00 in a research report on Friday, April 8th. StockNews.com upgraded shares of O-I Glass from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, May 6th. Finally, TheStreet upgraded shares of O-I Glass from a “c-” rating to a “b-” rating in a research report on Monday, April 25th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have issued a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $15.70.

NYSE OI opened at $15.66 on Friday. The company has a market capitalization of $2.45 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 7.53, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.00 and a beta of 1.46. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $13.42 and its 200 day moving average price is $12.83. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 4.19, a current ratio of 1.42 and a quick ratio of 0.94. O-I Glass has a 12 month low of $10.64 and a 12 month high of $19.46.

O-I Glass ( NYSE:OI Get Rating ) last released its earnings results on Monday, April 25th. The industrial products company reported $0.56 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.41 by $0.15. O-I Glass had a net margin of 5.10% and a return on equity of 43.72%. The company had revenue of $1.70 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.54 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned $0.35 EPS. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 13.3% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, sell-side analysts forecast that O-I Glass will post 2.04 earnings per share for the current year.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the business. Marshall Wace North America L.P. bought a new stake in shares of O-I Glass in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $25,000. Prospera Financial Services Inc bought a new stake in shares of O-I Glass during the first quarter worth $33,000. Lazard Asset Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of O-I Glass during the first quarter worth $34,000. First Quadrant LLC CA acquired a new stake in O-I Glass during the 1st quarter worth $40,000. Finally, Barrow Hanley Mewhinney & Strauss LLC raised its stake in shares of O-I Glass by 24.3% in the 3rd quarter. Barrow Hanley Mewhinney & Strauss LLC now owns 4,200 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $60,000 after purchasing an additional 822 shares during the period. 91.04% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

O-I Glass, Inc, through its subsidiaries, manufactures and sells glass containers to food and beverage manufacturers primarily in the Americas, Europe, and the Asia Pacific. The company produces glass containers for alcoholic beverages, including beer, flavored malt beverages, spirits, and wine. It is also involved in the production of glass packaging for various food items, soft drinks, tea, juices, and pharmaceuticals.

