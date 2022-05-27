Oak Street Health (NYSE:OSH) Shares Up 6.1%

Oak Street Health, Inc. (NYSE:OSH – Get Rating)’s share price shot up 6.1% during trading on Friday . The company traded as high as $19.47 and last traded at $19.36. 6,679 shares traded hands during mid-day trading, a decline of 100% from the average session volume of 2,936,489 shares. The stock had previously closed at $18.25.

A number of brokerages recently commented on OSH. The Goldman Sachs Group decreased their target price on Oak Street Health from $68.00 to $37.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Monday, March 21st. Canaccord Genuity Group decreased their target price on Oak Street Health from $49.00 to $29.00 in a research report on Wednesday, March 2nd. SVB Leerink boosted their target price on Oak Street Health from $17.00 to $23.00 and gave the company a “market perform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, March 2nd. Morgan Stanley boosted their price objective on Oak Street Health from $18.00 to $19.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a report on Wednesday, March 2nd. Finally, Piper Sandler decreased their price objective on Oak Street Health from $47.00 to $43.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, March 2nd. Five analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eleven have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, Oak Street Health currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $35.27.

The company has a market capitalization of $4.67 billion, a P/E ratio of -10.02 and a beta of 2.41. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 16.10, a current ratio of 1.79 and a quick ratio of 1.79. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of $21.84 and a 200-day moving average price of $24.62.

Oak Street Health ( NYSE:OSH Get Rating ) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, May 3rd. The company reported ($0.43) EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.39) by ($0.04). Oak Street Health had a negative net margin of 26.82% and a negative return on equity of 413.94%. The firm had revenue of $513.80 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $506.82 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted ($0.29) EPS. Oak Street Health’s revenue for the quarter was up 73.2% on a year-over-year basis. On average, research analysts forecast that Oak Street Health, Inc. will post -2.2 EPS for the current year.

In other news, insider Geoffrey M. Price sold 80,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, March 22nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $24.83, for a total value of $1,986,400.00. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, insider Geoffrey M. Price sold 60,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, May 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $18.91, for a total transaction of $1,134,600.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now directly owns 2,013,270 shares in the company, valued at approximately $38,070,935.70. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last quarter, insiders sold 275,000 shares of company stock worth $6,529,450. 11.40% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Several institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in OSH. Capital Research Global Investors increased its stake in Oak Street Health by 61.0% in the first quarter. Capital Research Global Investors now owns 11,852,080 shares of the company’s stock valued at $318,584,000 after acquiring an additional 4,491,941 shares during the last quarter. Maverick Capital Ltd. increased its stake in Oak Street Health by 1,464.9% in the fourth quarter. Maverick Capital Ltd. now owns 4,225,127 shares of the company’s stock valued at $140,021,000 after acquiring an additional 3,955,127 shares during the last quarter. Route One Investment Company L.P. increased its stake in Oak Street Health by 92.9% in the first quarter. Route One Investment Company L.P. now owns 5,725,037 shares of the company’s stock valued at $153,889,000 after acquiring an additional 2,756,500 shares during the last quarter. Eminence Capital LP bought a new position in Oak Street Health in the first quarter valued at $73,233,000. Finally, Capital World Investors increased its stake in Oak Street Health by 44.5% in the fourth quarter. Capital World Investors now owns 5,966,260 shares of the company’s stock valued at $197,722,000 after acquiring an additional 1,836,533 shares during the last quarter. 91.42% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Oak Street Health Company Profile

Oak Street Health, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, offers healthcare services to the patients in the United States. The company operates primary care centers for Medicare beneficiaries. As of December 31, 2021, it operated 129 centers in 19 states, including Illinois, Michigan, Pennsylvania, Ohio, and Texas.

