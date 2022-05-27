Oasis Petroleum (NASDAQ:OAS) Hits New 1-Year High at $158.91

Oasis Petroleum Inc. (NASDAQ:OAS – Get Rating) shares hit a new 52-week high during mid-day trading on Friday . The company traded as high as $158.91 and last traded at $158.72, with a volume of 9351 shares traded. The stock had previously closed at $152.53.

A number of equities analysts have issued reports on OAS shares. TheStreet raised Oasis Petroleum from a “d+” rating to a “c-” rating in a report on Thursday, February 24th. Wells Fargo & Company increased their price target on Oasis Petroleum from $138.00 to $157.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Monday, March 14th. Piper Sandler increased their price target on Oasis Petroleum to $225.00 and gave the company a “na” rating in a research note on Wednesday, May 18th. Royal Bank of Canada increased their price target on Oasis Petroleum from $165.00 to $170.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Tuesday, March 1st. Finally, MKM Partners increased their price target on Oasis Petroleum from $170.00 to $178.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, March 8th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $175.14.

The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.27, a current ratio of 1.06 and a quick ratio of 1.03. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $143.85 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $135.52. The company has a market cap of $3.11 billion, a P/E ratio of 3.68 and a beta of 1.40.

Oasis Petroleum ( NASDAQ:OAS Get Rating ) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, February 23rd. The company reported $4.25 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $5.36 by ($1.11). Oasis Petroleum had a net margin of 42.10% and a return on equity of 32.41%. The company had revenue of $521.58 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $377.00 million. Equities analysts predict that Oasis Petroleum Inc. will post 35.12 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently announced a dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, June 15th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, June 1st will be issued a $2.94 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, May 31st. Oasis Petroleum’s dividend payout ratio is presently 5.64%.

A number of institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the stock. BlackRock Inc. boosted its stake in Oasis Petroleum by 14.8% in the first quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 1,470,748 shares of the company’s stock valued at $215,171,000 after acquiring an additional 189,767 shares during the last quarter. Fuller & Thaler Asset Management Inc. grew its position in shares of Oasis Petroleum by 167.1% during the 1st quarter. Fuller & Thaler Asset Management Inc. now owns 979,745 shares of the company’s stock valued at $143,337,000 after acquiring an additional 612,883 shares during the period. Kimmeridge Energy Management Company LLC bought a new position in shares of Oasis Petroleum during the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $95,305,000. State Street Corp grew its position in shares of Oasis Petroleum by 19.8% during the 1st quarter. State Street Corp now owns 941,653 shares of the company’s stock valued at $137,764,000 after acquiring an additional 155,825 shares during the period. Finally, Copeland Capital Management LLC grew its position in shares of Oasis Petroleum by 0.6% during the 1st quarter. Copeland Capital Management LLC now owns 537,082 shares of the company’s stock valued at $78,575,000 after acquiring an additional 3,313 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 90.36% of the company’s stock.

Oasis Petroleum Company Profile (NASDAQ:OAS)

Oasis Petroleum Inc, an independent exploration and production company, focuses on the acquisition and development of onshore unconventional oil and natural gas resources in the United States. It engages in the acquisition and development of oil and gas properties. As of December 31, 2021, the company had 492,355 net leasehold acres in the Williston Basin.

