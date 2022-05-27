ObsEva (NASDAQ:OBSV) Upgraded at Zacks Investment Research

Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of ObsEva (NASDAQ:OBSV – Get Rating) from a hold rating to a buy rating in a research report report published on Thursday, Zacks.com reports. They currently have $1.75 target price on the stock.

According to Zacks, “ObsEva SA is a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company. It focuses on the development and commercialization of novel therapeutics for woman’s reproductive health and pregnancy. ObsEva SA is headquartered in Geneva, Switzerland. “

Get ObsEva alerts:

A number of other analysts have also recently weighed in on OBSV. Canaccord Genuity Group started coverage on ObsEva in a research report on Tuesday, April 26th. They issued a buy rating and a $12.00 price target for the company. StockNews.com raised shares of ObsEva from a sell rating to a hold rating in a report on Friday, May 20th. HC Wainwright reaffirmed a buy rating and set a $11.00 price objective on shares of ObsEva in a research note on Monday. Aegis started coverage on ObsEva in a report on Monday, March 28th. They set a buy rating and a $12.00 price target for the company. Finally, Canaccord Genuity Group assumed coverage on ObsEva in a research note on Tuesday, April 26th. They issued a buy rating and a $12.00 target price for the company. One research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, ObsEva presently has a consensus rating of Buy and a consensus target price of $11.63.

OBSV stock opened at $1.67 on Thursday. The firm has a market cap of $130.21 million, a PE ratio of -2.61 and a beta of 0.67. ObsEva has a 12 month low of $1.08 and a 12 month high of $3.58. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.18, a current ratio of 3.09 and a quick ratio of 2.70. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $1.49 and a 200 day simple moving average of $1.69.

ObsEva (NASDAQ:OBSV – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, March 10th. The company reported ($0.26) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.22) by ($0.04). As a group, sell-side analysts expect that ObsEva will post -1.14 earnings per share for the current year.

A number of large investors have recently bought and sold shares of OBSV. Virtu Financial LLC acquired a new position in ObsEva in the 1st quarter worth $30,000. XTX Topco Ltd grew its stake in shares of ObsEva by 33.9% in the first quarter. XTX Topco Ltd now owns 79,757 shares of the company’s stock valued at $120,000 after buying an additional 20,196 shares in the last quarter. Banque Cantonale Vaudoise increased its holdings in ObsEva by 143.2% during the first quarter. Banque Cantonale Vaudoise now owns 28,868 shares of the company’s stock worth $44,000 after buying an additional 17,000 shares during the last quarter. Banque Pictet & Cie SA bought a new stake in ObsEva during the first quarter worth $83,000. Finally, Cutter & CO Brokerage Inc. lifted its stake in ObsEva by 15.9% in the 1st quarter. Cutter & CO Brokerage Inc. now owns 206,200 shares of the company’s stock valued at $311,000 after purchasing an additional 28,250 shares during the last quarter. 27.80% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

About ObsEva (Get Rating)

ObsEva SA, a biopharmaceutical company, focuses on the development and commercialization of novel therapeutics for women suffering from reproductive health and pregnancy. It is developing Linzagolix, an oral gonadotropin releasing hormone receptor antagonist that is in Phase III clinical trial for the treatment of pain associated with endometriosis and heavy menstrual bleeding associated with uterine fibroids in pre-menopausal women.

Further Reading

Get a free copy of the Zacks research report on ObsEva (OBSV)

For more information about research offerings from Zacks Investment Research, visit Zacks.com

Receive News & Ratings for ObsEva Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for ObsEva and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.