ObsEva’s (OBSV) “Buy” Rating Reaffirmed at HC Wainwright

HC Wainwright reissued their buy rating on shares of ObsEva (NASDAQ:OBSV – Get Rating) in a report issued on Monday morning, TipRanks reports. The brokerage currently has a $11.00 target price on the stock.

OBSV has been the topic of several other research reports. Aegis began coverage on ObsEva in a research note on Monday, March 28th. They issued a buy rating and a $12.00 price objective on the stock. Canaccord Genuity Group began coverage on ObsEva in a research note on Tuesday, April 26th. They issued a buy rating and a $12.00 price objective on the stock. Zacks Investment Research raised ObsEva from a sell rating to a hold rating in a research note on Thursday, May 19th. StockNews.com upgraded ObsEva from a sell rating to a hold rating in a research report on Friday, May 20th. Finally, Canaccord Genuity Group initiated coverage on ObsEva in a research report on Tuesday, April 26th. They set a buy rating and a $12.00 target price for the company. One analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, ObsEva currently has a consensus rating of Buy and an average target price of $11.63.

OBSV stock opened at $1.67 on Monday. ObsEva has a fifty-two week low of $1.08 and a fifty-two week high of $3.58. The business’s 50-day moving average is $1.49 and its two-hundred day moving average is $1.69. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.18, a quick ratio of 2.70 and a current ratio of 3.09. The company has a market cap of $130.21 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -2.61 and a beta of 0.67.

ObsEva ( NASDAQ:OBSV Get Rating ) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, March 10th. The company reported ($0.26) earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.22) by ($0.04). Equities analysts predict that ObsEva will post -1.14 earnings per share for the current year.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in OBSV. Morgan Stanley grew its holdings in ObsEva by 2,713.1% during the 2nd quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 863,112 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,615,000 after buying an additional 832,430 shares in the last quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. grew its holdings in ObsEva by 8.3% during the 3rd quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 91,496 shares of the company’s stock valued at $285,000 after buying an additional 7,016 shares in the last quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC grew its holdings in ObsEva by 229.4% during the 3rd quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 82,227 shares of the company’s stock valued at $255,000 after buying an additional 57,261 shares in the last quarter. Credit Suisse AG grew its holdings in ObsEva by 3.8% during the 3rd quarter. Credit Suisse AG now owns 876,783 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,727,000 after buying an additional 32,102 shares in the last quarter. Finally, GSA Capital Partners LLP purchased a new position in ObsEva during the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $100,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 27.80% of the company’s stock.

ObsEva SA, a biopharmaceutical company, focuses on the development and commercialization of novel therapeutics for women suffering from reproductive health and pregnancy. It is developing Linzagolix, an oral gonadotropin releasing hormone receptor antagonist that is in Phase III clinical trial for the treatment of pain associated with endometriosis and heavy menstrual bleeding associated with uterine fibroids in pre-menopausal women.

