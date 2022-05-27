Ocado Group plc (LON:OCDO) Given Average Rating of “Buy” by Brokerages

Shares of Ocado Group plc (LON:OCDO – Get Rating) have earned a consensus rating of “Buy” from the eleven brokerages that are presently covering the company, Marketbeat Ratings reports. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have given a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the company. The average 12 month price objective among brokerages that have covered the stock in the last year is GBX 2,236.11 ($28.14).

Several equities research analysts have recently weighed in on OCDO shares. Royal Bank of Canada reaffirmed a “sector perform” rating and issued a GBX 1,700 ($21.39) price target on shares of Ocado Group in a research report on Monday, May 16th. Morgan Stanley reaffirmed an “overweight” rating on shares of Ocado Group in a research report on Wednesday, May 11th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. decreased their target price on shares of Ocado Group from GBX 1,550 ($19.50) to GBX 850 ($10.70) and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research report on Friday. Finally, Berenberg Bank reissued a “buy” rating and set a GBX 1,800 ($22.65) target price on shares of Ocado Group in a research report on Thursday, April 14th.

Get Ocado Group alerts:

OCDO stock traded up GBX 43 ($0.54) during mid-day trading on Friday, reaching GBX 901.40 ($11.34). The company had a trading volume of 2,796,877 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,831,470. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 106.96, a current ratio of 4.04 and a quick ratio of 3.84. The company has a market capitalization of £6.78 billion and a PE ratio of -29.85. The firm has a 50 day moving average of GBX 993.81 and a 200 day moving average of GBX 1,329.53. Ocado Group has a 12 month low of GBX 9.50 ($0.12) and a 12 month high of GBX 2,105 ($26.49).

In other news, insider Richard N. (Rick) Haythornthwaite purchased 12,600 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, May 9th. The shares were bought at an average price of GBX 794 ($9.99) per share, for a total transaction of £100,044 ($125,889.01). In the last 90 days, insiders have purchased 12,643 shares of company stock worth $10,048,133.

Ocado Group Company Profile (Get Rating)

Ocado Group plc operates as an online grocery retailer in the United Kingdom and internationally. The company operates through three segments: Ocado Retail, UK Solutions & Logistics, and International Solutions. It also sells general merchandise products on its Ocado.com; provides online retail solutions; and offers customer fulfillment centre and logistics services.

See Also

Receive News & Ratings for Ocado Group Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Ocado Group and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.