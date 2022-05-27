Ocugen, Inc. (NASDAQ:OCGN) Receives Average Recommendation of “Hold” from Analysts

Shares of Ocugen, Inc. (NASDAQ:OCGN – Get Rating) have received a consensus rating of “Hold” from the six ratings firms that are presently covering the stock, MarketBeat Ratings reports. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell recommendation, three have issued a hold recommendation and two have issued a buy recommendation on the company. The average 12-month price objective among analysts that have updated their coverage on the stock in the last year is $7.30.

Several analysts recently commented on OCGN shares. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Ocugen from a “hold” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a research report on Wednesday, May 11th. HC Wainwright reduced their price target on shares of Ocugen from $10.00 to $8.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Monday, February 28th. Finally, Chardan Capital dropped their price objective on shares of Ocugen from $4.00 to $3.50 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research note on Monday, May 9th.

In related news, CEO Shankar Musunuri sold 125,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, May 13th. The shares were sold at an average price of $1.92, for a total value of $240,000.00. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 752,540 shares in the company, valued at $1,444,876.80. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. Over the last quarter, insiders have sold 214,323 shares of company stock worth $478,056. Insiders own 3.65% of the company’s stock.

A number of large investors have recently modified their holdings of the business. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. grew its position in shares of Ocugen by 344.6% during the first quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 980,928 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,238,000 after buying an additional 760,306 shares in the last quarter. IHT Wealth Management LLC bought a new position in Ocugen during the first quarter worth $33,000. State Street Corp lifted its stake in Ocugen by 108.0% during the first quarter. State Street Corp now owns 29,153,704 shares of the company’s stock worth $96,207,000 after purchasing an additional 15,136,085 shares during the last quarter. UBS Group AG lifted its stake in Ocugen by 158.1% during the first quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 2,131,074 shares of the company’s stock worth $7,033,000 after purchasing an additional 1,305,248 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. lifted its stake in Ocugen by 2.9% during the first quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 1,410,901 shares of the company’s stock worth $4,656,000 after purchasing an additional 39,674 shares during the last quarter. 39.70% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Shares of OCGN stock traded up $0.18 during trading on Friday, reaching $2.39. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 6,778,620 shares, compared to its average volume of 10,527,980. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.01, a current ratio of 17.96 and a quick ratio of 17.96. Ocugen has a 1-year low of $1.67 and a 1-year high of $17.65. The company has a market capitalization of $515.43 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -7.03 and a beta of 4.59. The stock’s 50-day moving average price is $2.69 and its 200 day moving average price is $3.98.

Ocugen (NASDAQ:OCGN – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Friday, May 6th. The company reported ($0.09) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.05 by ($0.14). On average, sell-side analysts anticipate that Ocugen will post -0.3 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Ocugen, Inc, a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company, focuses on the developing gene therapies to cure blindness diseases. The company's pipeline product includes OCU400, a novel gene therapy product candidate restoring retinal integrity and function across a range of genetically diverse inherited retinal diseases, such as retinitis pigmentosa and leber congenital amaurosis; OCU410, gene therapy candidate for the treatment of dry age-related macular degeneration (AMD); and OCU200, a novel fusion protein that is in preclinical development stage for the treatment of diabetic macular edema, diabetic retinopathy, and wet AMD.

