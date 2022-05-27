Old National Bancorp (NASDAQ:ONB) Rating Lowered to Sell at StockNews.com

StockNews.com cut shares of Old National Bancorp (NASDAQ:ONB – Get Rating) from a hold rating to a sell rating in a report issued on Monday morning.

A number of other brokerages have also commented on ONB. Stephens upgraded Old National Bancorp from an equal weight rating to an overweight rating and set a $19.00 target price for the company in a research note on Friday, May 13th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Old National Bancorp from a hold rating to a buy rating and set a $17.00 target price for the company in a research note on Friday, April 29th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has issued a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock has an average rating of Buy and an average target price of $19.80.

Shares of ONB stock opened at $15.86 on Monday. Old National Bancorp has a 12 month low of $14.91 and a 12 month high of $20.81. The firm has a market cap of $4.65 billion, a PE ratio of 15.55 and a beta of 0.80. The stock has a 50 day moving average of $15.82 and a 200-day moving average of $17.42. The company has a quick ratio of 0.83, a current ratio of 0.83 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.77.

Old National Bancorp ( NASDAQ:ONB Get Rating ) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, April 26th. The bank reported $0.40 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.34 by $0.06. Old National Bancorp had a return on equity of 8.31% and a net margin of 17.40%. The company had revenue of $291.80 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $275.50 million. During the same period in the previous year, the company earned $0.52 earnings per share. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 40.1% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, equities analysts predict that Old National Bancorp will post 1.69 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, June 15th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, June 1st will be given a $0.14 dividend. This represents a $0.56 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.53%. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, May 31st. Old National Bancorp’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 54.90%.

In related news, CFO Brendon B. Falconer purchased 3,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, May 2nd. The shares were purchased at an average cost of $15.24 per share, for a total transaction of $45,720.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief financial officer now directly owns 3,000 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $45,720. The acquisition was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, COO Mark G. Sander purchased 7,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, May 2nd. The stock was bought at an average price of $15.31 per share, for a total transaction of $107,170.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief operating officer now directly owns 387,564 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $5,933,604.84. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Insiders acquired 24,720 shares of company stock worth $377,713 over the last quarter. Company insiders own 0.70% of the company’s stock.

Hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the company. UMB Bank N A MO bought a new stake in shares of Old National Bancorp during the fourth quarter worth $25,000. Tyler Stone Wealth Management acquired a new position in shares of Old National Bancorp during the fourth quarter valued at $26,000. EverSource Wealth Advisors LLC lifted its stake in shares of Old National Bancorp by 53.3% during the first quarter. EverSource Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 2,031 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $33,000 after acquiring an additional 706 shares during the period. Fieldpoint Private Securities LLC lifted its stake in shares of Old National Bancorp by 91.0% during the first quarter. Fieldpoint Private Securities LLC now owns 2,225 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $36,000 after acquiring an additional 1,060 shares during the period. Finally, Meeder Asset Management Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Old National Bancorp during the first quarter valued at $49,000. Institutional investors own 78.66% of the company’s stock.

About Old National Bancorp (Get Rating)

Old National Bancorp operates as the bank holding company for Old National Bank that provides various financial services to individual and commercial customers in the United States. It accepts deposit accounts, including noninterest-bearing demand, interest-bearing checking, negotiable order of withdrawal, savings and money market, and time deposits; and offers loans, such as home equity lines of credit, residential real estate loans, consumer loans, commercial loans, commercial real estate loans, letters of credit, and lease financing.

