Old Point Financial Co. (NASDAQ:OPOF) Major Shareholder Acquires $33,262.10 in Stock

Old Point Financial Co. (NASDAQ:OPOF – Get Rating) major shareholder Pl Capital Advisors, Llc bought 1,366 shares of Old Point Financial stock in a transaction dated Thursday, February 10th. The shares were bought at an average cost of $24.35 per share, for a total transaction of $33,262.10. Following the completion of the acquisition, the insider now owns 528,823 shares in the company, valued at approximately $12,876,840.05. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Large shareholders that own at least 10% of a company’s stock are required to disclose their sales and purchases with the SEC.

Pl Capital Advisors, Llc also recently made the following trade(s):

On Wednesday, March 23rd, Pl Capital Advisors, Llc acquired 69,609 shares of Old Point Financial stock. The shares were purchased at an average cost of $25.38 per share, with a total value of $1,766,676.42.

On Thursday, March 10th, Pl Capital Advisors, Llc bought 26,814 shares of Old Point Financial stock. The stock was purchased at an average cost of $25.25 per share, for a total transaction of $677,053.50.

Shares of Old Point Financial stock opened at $25.50 on Friday. The company has a 50 day moving average of $25.63 and a 200-day moving average of $24.38. The company has a market cap of $129.97 million, a PE ratio of 17.96 and a beta of 0.81. Old Point Financial Co. has a 1-year low of $20.50 and a 1-year high of $27.99.

Old Point Financial ( NASDAQ:OPOF Get Rating ) last released its earnings results on Thursday, April 28th. The bank reported $0.39 earnings per share for the quarter. The firm had revenue of $13.15 million during the quarter. Old Point Financial had a return on equity of 6.35% and a net margin of 13.32%.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, June 24th. Investors of record on Wednesday, June 1st will be paid a $0.13 dividend. This represents a $0.52 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.04%. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, May 31st. Old Point Financial’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 36.62%.

Institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Sonen Capital LLC acquired a new position in Old Point Financial during the fourth quarter worth about $467,000. Western Standard LLC increased its position in Old Point Financial by 26.7% during the 1st quarter. Western Standard LLC now owns 60,633 shares of the bank’s stock worth $1,576,000 after purchasing an additional 12,777 shares in the last quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC lifted its stake in Old Point Financial by 36.3% in the 3rd quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 20,532 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $440,000 after purchasing an additional 5,473 shares during the last quarter. Morgan Stanley boosted its position in Old Point Financial by 52.0% in the second quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 5,630 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $136,000 after buying an additional 1,925 shares in the last quarter. Finally, FNY Investment Advisers LLC bought a new stake in shares of Old Point Financial during the first quarter worth $39,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 32.57% of the company’s stock.

Old Point Financial Corporation operates as the bank holding company for The Old Point National Bank of Phoebus that provides consumer, mortgage, and business banking services for individual and commercial customers in Virginia. The company offers deposit products, including interest-bearing transaction accounts, money market deposit accounts, savings accounts, time deposits, and demand deposits.

