Omnichannel Acquisition (NYSE:OCA) versus American Financial Group (NYSE:AFG) Head to Head Comparison

Omnichannel Acquisition and American Financial Group are both finance companies, but which is the superior business? We will contrast the two businesses based on the strength of their profitability, analyst recommendations, institutional ownership, dividends, risk, earnings and valuation.

Profitability

This table compares Omnichannel Acquisition and American Financial Group’s net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Omnichannel Acquisition N/A -46.97% 3.02% American Financial Group 28.14% 21.08% 3.75%

Omnichannel Acquisition has a beta of -0.02, suggesting that its stock price is 102% less volatile than the S&P 500. Comparatively, American Financial Group has a beta of 0.92, suggesting that its stock price is 8% less volatile than the S&P 500.

Analyst Ratings

This is a summary of recent recommendations and price targets for Omnichannel Acquisition and American Financial Group, as provided by MarketBeat.com.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score Omnichannel Acquisition 0 0 0 0 N/A American Financial Group 0 0 1 0 3.00

American Financial Group has a consensus target price of $161.50, suggesting a potential upside of 18.11%. Given American Financial Group’s higher possible upside, analysts clearly believe American Financial Group is more favorable than Omnichannel Acquisition.

Institutional & Insider Ownership

64.9% of American Financial Group shares are owned by institutional investors. 14.6% of American Financial Group shares are owned by company insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that endowments, large money managers and hedge funds believe a company is poised for long-term growth.

Valuation & Earnings

This table compares Omnichannel Acquisition and American Financial Group’s gross revenue, earnings per share (EPS) and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Omnichannel Acquisition N/A N/A $6.93 million N/A N/A American Financial Group $6.55 billion 1.78 $2.00 billion $21.84 6.26

American Financial Group has higher revenue and earnings than Omnichannel Acquisition.

Summary

American Financial Group beats Omnichannel Acquisition on 10 of the 10 factors compared between the two stocks.

Omnichannel Acquisition Company Profile

Omnichannel Acquisition Corp. does not have significant operations. It intends to effect a merger, capital stock exchange, asset acquisition, stock purchase, reorganization, or other business combination with one or more businesses. The company intends to focus on ‘omnichannel' businesses, such as technology-enabled cross-channel retail and consumer services, including the direct-to-consumer/e-commerce retail, consumer healthcare, consumer marketplaces, consumer services, and related sectors. Omnichannel Acquisition Corp. was incorporated in 2020 and is based in Millburn, New Jersey.

American Financial Group Company Profile

American Financial Group, Inc., an insurance holding company, provides specialty property and casualty insurance products in the United States. It offers property and transportation insurance products, such as physical damage and liability coverage for buses and trucks, inland and ocean marine, agricultural-related products, and other commercial property and specialty transportation coverages; specialty casualty insurance, including primarily excess and surplus, executive and professional liability, general liability, umbrella and excess liability, and specialty coverage in targeted markets, as well as customized programs for small to mid-sized businesses and workers' compensation insurance; and specialty financial insurance products comprising risk management insurance programs for lending and leasing institutions, fidelity and surety products, and trade credit insurance. The company sells its property and casualty insurance products through independent insurance agents and brokers. American Financial Group, Inc. was founded in 1872 and is headquartered in Cincinnati, Ohio.

