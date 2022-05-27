On the Beach Group (LON:OTB) Given Buy Rating at Peel Hunt

Peel Hunt reiterated their buy rating on shares of On the Beach Group (LON:OTB – Get Rating) in a research report report published on Tuesday morning, Marketbeat.com reports. Peel Hunt currently has a GBX 500 ($6.29) target price on the stock.

Separately, Liberum Capital reaffirmed a hold rating and issued a GBX 250 ($3.15) price target on shares of On the Beach Group in a research note on Monday, February 28th. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, On the Beach Group has a consensus rating of Buy and a consensus price target of GBX 406.67 ($5.12).

Shares of On the Beach Group stock opened at GBX 218.71 ($2.75) on Tuesday. The firm has a market capitalization of £362.80 million and a PE ratio of -11.34. On the Beach Group has a twelve month low of GBX 194.40 ($2.45) and a twelve month high of GBX 433.50 ($5.45). The firm’s 50-day moving average price is GBX 227.47 and its 200 day moving average price is GBX 250.18. The company has a current ratio of 1.56, a quick ratio of 1.18 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.94.

On the Beach Group plc operates as an online retailer of short-haul beach holidays under the On the Beach brand name. It operates through four segments: OTB, International, Classic, and CPH. The company provides its services through onthebeach.co.uk, sunshine.co.uk, and onthebeachtransfers.co.uk websites in the United Kingdom.

