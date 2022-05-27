OncoCyte (NYSEAMERICAN:OCX) Cut to Equal Weight at Stephens

Stephens downgraded shares of OncoCyte (NYSEAMERICAN:OCX – Get Rating) from an overweight rating to an equal weight rating in a research note issued to investors on Tuesday morning, The Fly reports.

Several other equities analysts have also recently issued reports on the company. Piper Sandler dropped their price target on OncoCyte from $1.80 to $1.40 in a research report on Sunday, May 15th. Zacks Investment Research raised OncoCyte from a sell rating to a hold rating in a report on Friday, May 13th. Needham & Company LLC lowered their price objective on OncoCyte from $5.00 to $4.00 and set a buy rating on the stock in a report on Friday, March 11th. Finally, Lake Street Capital lowered their price objective on OncoCyte from $11.00 to $6.00 and set a buy rating on the stock in a report on Friday, March 11th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, OncoCyte currently has a consensus rating of Buy and an average target price of $3.90.

OCX opened at $1.02 on Tuesday. The stock has a market cap of $101.93 million, a PE ratio of -1.32 and a beta of 1.87. OncoCyte has a one year low of $0.97 and a one year high of $6.25.

OncoCyte ( NYSEAMERICAN:OCX Get Rating ) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, May 11th. The biotechnology company reported ($0.11) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of ($0.12) by $0.01. OncoCyte had a negative return on equity of 52.12% and a negative net margin of 877.80%. Research analysts forecast that OncoCyte will post -0.52 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In related news, Director Cavan M. Redmond bought 40,000 shares of OncoCyte stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, March 16th. The shares were purchased at an average price of $1.19 per share, with a total value of $47,600.00. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Also, major shareholder Broadwood Partners, L.P. bought 6,003,752 shares of OncoCyte stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, April 14th. The stock was bought at an average cost of $1.33 per share, for a total transaction of $7,984,990.16. Following the purchase, the insider now owns 23,353,697 shares in the company, valued at approximately $31,060,417.01. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Insiders have bought a total of 6,125,252 shares of company stock worth $8,137,390 in the last three months. Corporate insiders own 4.06% of the company’s stock.

Hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Caliber Wealth Management LLC lifted its stake in OncoCyte by 13.8% in the 4th quarter. Caliber Wealth Management LLC now owns 75,330 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $142,000 after buying an additional 9,130 shares in the last quarter. Barclays PLC raised its holdings in OncoCyte by 141.7% in the 3rd quarter. Barclays PLC now owns 24,592 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $87,000 after acquiring an additional 14,416 shares during the last quarter. B. Riley Wealth Management Inc. acquired a new position in OncoCyte in the 3rd quarter valued at $50,000. Wealth Effects LLC acquired a new position in OncoCyte in the 4th quarter valued at $94,000. Finally, Squarepoint Ops LLC raised its holdings in OncoCyte by 14.9% in the 3rd quarter. Squarepoint Ops LLC now owns 79,429 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $283,000 after acquiring an additional 10,306 shares during the last quarter. 93.59% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

OncoCyte Corporation, a molecular diagnostics company, researches, develops, and commercializes proprietary laboratory-developed tests for the detection of cancer in the United States and internationally. The company offers DetermaRx, a molecular test for early-stage adenocarcinoma of the lung; and DetermaIO, a proprietary gene expression assay.

