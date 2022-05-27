OneConnect Financial Technology (NYSE:OCFT) Posts Quarterly Earnings Results, Hits Estimates

OneConnect Financial Technology (NYSE:OCFT – Get Rating) announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday. The company reported ($0.76) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, hitting the consensus estimate of ($0.76), Fidelity Earnings reports. OneConnect Financial Technology had a negative return on equity of 29.06% and a negative net margin of 31.00%. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted ($0.13) EPS.
NYSE:OCFT opened at $1.36 on Friday. The stock has a market cap of $530.39 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -2.57 and a beta of 0.40. OneConnect Financial Technology has a 1 year low of $0.99 and a 1 year high of $17.74. The business has a fifty day moving average of $1.45 and a 200-day moving average of $1.88.
A number of equities research analysts have issued reports on the company. Zacks Investment Research upgraded OneConnect Financial Technology from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Thursday, April 21st. HSBC downgraded shares of OneConnect Financial Technology from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Thursday, February 24th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. cut shares of OneConnect Financial Technology from a “neutral” rating to an “underweight” rating in a research report on Monday, March 14th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have assigned a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $9.50.
About OneConnect Financial Technology (Get Rating)
OneConnect Financial Technology Co, Ltd. provides cloud-platform-based Fintech solutions, and online information and operating support services for financial institutions in the People's Republic of China. It offers digital retail banking, digital commercial banking, digital auto insurance and life insurance, and artificial intelligence customer services, as well as sales management, risk management, and operation support services.
