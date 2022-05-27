OneConnect Financial Technology (NYSE:OCFT) Posts Quarterly Earnings Results, Hits Estimates

OneConnect Financial Technology (NYSE:OCFT – Get Rating) announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday. The company reported ($0.76) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, hitting the consensus estimate of ($0.76), Fidelity Earnings reports. OneConnect Financial Technology had a negative return on equity of 29.06% and a negative net margin of 31.00%. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted ($0.13) EPS.

NYSE:OCFT opened at $1.36 on Friday. The stock has a market cap of $530.39 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -2.57 and a beta of 0.40. OneConnect Financial Technology has a 1 year low of $0.99 and a 1 year high of $17.74. The business has a fifty day moving average of $1.45 and a 200-day moving average of $1.88.

A number of equities research analysts have issued reports on the company. Zacks Investment Research upgraded OneConnect Financial Technology from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Thursday, April 21st. HSBC downgraded shares of OneConnect Financial Technology from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Thursday, February 24th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. cut shares of OneConnect Financial Technology from a “neutral” rating to an “underweight” rating in a research report on Monday, March 14th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have assigned a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $9.50.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Vanguard Group Inc. lifted its holdings in OneConnect Financial Technology by 3.2% in the first quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 4,479,660 shares of the company’s stock worth $6,316,000 after purchasing an additional 139,784 shares during the period. State Street Corp raised its position in shares of OneConnect Financial Technology by 66.6% during the 4th quarter. State Street Corp now owns 4,019,253 shares of the company’s stock worth $9,928,000 after buying an additional 1,607,452 shares in the last quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC lifted its stake in shares of OneConnect Financial Technology by 173.2% in the 1st quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 1,484,124 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,093,000 after acquiring an additional 940,910 shares during the period. Morgan Stanley boosted its holdings in shares of OneConnect Financial Technology by 56.3% in the third quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 1,048,951 shares of the company’s stock valued at $4,302,000 after acquiring an additional 377,971 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Goldman Sachs Group Inc. increased its stake in shares of OneConnect Financial Technology by 28.2% during the fourth quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 321,662 shares of the company’s stock valued at $795,000 after acquiring an additional 70,687 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 14.91% of the company’s stock.

OneConnect Financial Technology Co, Ltd. provides cloud-platform-based Fintech solutions, and online information and operating support services for financial institutions in the People's Republic of China. It offers digital retail banking, digital commercial banking, digital auto insurance and life insurance, and artificial intelligence customer services, as well as sales management, risk management, and operation support services.

