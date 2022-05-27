Ontrak, Inc. (NASDAQ:OTRK) Insider Acquires $39,998.80 in Stock

Ontrak, Inc. (NASDAQ:OTRK – Get Rating) insider Arik Hill bought 26,315 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Friday, May 20th. The shares were bought at an average cost of $1.52 per share, for a total transaction of $39,998.80. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 26,315 shares in the company, valued at approximately $39,998.80. The acquisition was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link.

Arik Hill also recently made the following trade(s):

Get Ontrak alerts:

On Tuesday, May 24th, Arik Hill purchased 25,358 shares of Ontrak stock. The stock was bought at an average cost of $1.44 per share, with a total value of $36,515.52.

NASDAQ OTRK opened at $1.60 on Friday. The company has a market capitalization of $30.66 million, a PE ratio of -0.57 and a beta of 2.46. The company has a fifty day moving average of $1.73 and a 200 day moving average of $3.67. Ontrak, Inc. has a 1 year low of $1.03 and a 1 year high of $41.65. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.50, a current ratio of 4.47 and a quick ratio of 4.47.

Ontrak ( NASDAQ:OTRK Get Rating ) last released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, March 8th. The company reported ($0.74) earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.78) by $0.04. The business had revenue of $10.33 million during the quarter. Ontrak had a negative return on equity of 80.10% and a negative net margin of 76.31%. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business posted ($0.20) EPS. Research analysts expect that Ontrak, Inc. will post -3.01 earnings per share for the current year.

OTRK has been the topic of several research reports. Canaccord Genuity Group cut their target price on Ontrak from $13.00 to $2.50 in a research report on Wednesday, March 9th. Benchmark cut their price objective on Ontrak from $5.00 to $4.00 in a report on Thursday, May 12th. Finally, Cowen decreased their target price on Ontrak from $9.00 to $1.30 in a report on Tuesday, May 17th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have given a hold rating and one has given a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, Ontrak currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $10.56.

Institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Wells Fargo & Company MN increased its holdings in shares of Ontrak by 210.3% during the 4th quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 7,726 shares of the company’s stock valued at $49,000 after purchasing an additional 5,236 shares in the last quarter. Keebeck Alpha LP purchased a new position in Ontrak in the fourth quarter valued at $63,000. WINTON GROUP Ltd acquired a new position in shares of Ontrak in the fourth quarter worth about $64,000. Qube Research & Technologies Ltd purchased a new stake in shares of Ontrak during the 4th quarter worth about $65,000. Finally, Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. grew its position in shares of Ontrak by 51.8% during the 1st quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 29,007 shares of the company’s stock valued at $66,000 after acquiring an additional 9,895 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 76.18% of the company’s stock.

Ontrak Company Profile (Get Rating)

Ontrak, Inc operates as an artificial intelligence powered, virtualized outpatient healthcare treatment company that provides in-person or telehealth intervention services to health plans and other third-party payors. Its Ontrak PRE (Predict-Recommend-Engage) platform predicts people whose chronic disease will improve with behavior change, recommends care pathways that people are willing to follow, and engages people who aren't getting the care they need.

Read More

Receive News & Ratings for Ontrak Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Ontrak and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.