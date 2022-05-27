OPKO Health, Inc. (NASDAQ:OPK) CEO Phillip Md Et Al Frost Acquires 50,000 Shares of Stock

OPKO Health, Inc. (NASDAQ:OPK – Get Rating) CEO Phillip Md Et Al Frost purchased 50,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, May 25th. The shares were acquired at an average cost of $2.98 per share, for a total transaction of $149,000.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 196,006,694 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $584,099,948.12. The acquisition was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website.

Phillip Md Et Al Frost also recently made the following trade(s):

On Wednesday, May 18th, Phillip Md Et Al Frost bought 50,000 shares of OPKO Health stock. The stock was bought at an average price of $2.88 per share, with a total value of $144,000.00.

On Monday, May 16th, Phillip Md Et Al Frost purchased 150,000 shares of OPKO Health stock. The stock was purchased at an average cost of $2.98 per share, with a total value of $447,000.00.

On Friday, May 13th, Phillip Md Et Al Frost acquired 200,000 shares of OPKO Health stock. The shares were acquired at an average cost of $3.00 per share, for a total transaction of $600,000.00.

On Tuesday, May 10th, Phillip Md Et Al Frost bought 400,000 shares of OPKO Health stock. The stock was acquired at an average cost of $2.78 per share, with a total value of $1,112,000.00.

On Monday, March 14th, Phillip Md Et Al Frost purchased 35,000 shares of OPKO Health stock. The shares were acquired at an average price of $3.04 per share, for a total transaction of $106,400.00.

On Friday, March 11th, Phillip Md Et Al Frost acquired 100,000 shares of OPKO Health stock. The stock was acquired at an average price of $3.13 per share, with a total value of $313,000.00.

On Monday, February 28th, Phillip Md Et Al Frost bought 100,000 shares of OPKO Health stock. The shares were bought at an average price of $3.11 per share, for a total transaction of $311,000.00.

On Friday, February 25th, Phillip Md Et Al Frost purchased 750,000 shares of OPKO Health stock. The shares were bought at an average price of $3.09 per share, with a total value of $2,317,500.00.

Shares of OPKO Health stock opened at $3.06 on Friday. OPKO Health, Inc. has a 1 year low of $2.43 and a 1 year high of $5.25. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $3.17 and its 200-day simple moving average is $3.60. The company has a market cap of $2.09 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -17.00 and a beta of 1.88. The company has a current ratio of 2.44, a quick ratio of 2.12 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.13.

OPKO Health ( NASDAQ:OPK Get Rating ) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Monday, May 9th. The biotechnology company reported ($0.08) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.06) by ($0.02). OPKO Health had a negative return on equity of 6.86% and a negative net margin of 7.49%. The company had revenue of $329.20 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $331.45 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted $0.05 EPS. The business’s revenue for the quarter was down 39.6% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, research analysts forecast that OPKO Health, Inc. will post -0.21 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

OPK has been the topic of a number of recent analyst reports. TheStreet downgraded OPKO Health from a “c” rating to a “d+” rating in a research note on Friday, February 25th. Piper Sandler dropped their price target on shares of OPKO Health from $6.00 to $5.00 in a research report on Tuesday, May 10th. Finally, StockNews.com started coverage on shares of OPKO Health in a report on Thursday, March 31st. They set a “sell” rating for the company. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have issued a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, OPKO Health has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $6.00.

Several hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in OPK. Cornerstone Investment Partners LLC bought a new stake in shares of OPKO Health during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $267,000. Rafferty Asset Management LLC lifted its holdings in shares of OPKO Health by 1.8% during the 4th quarter. Rafferty Asset Management LLC now owns 886,730 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $4,265,000 after acquiring an additional 16,064 shares during the period. Kestra Advisory Services LLC boosted its position in shares of OPKO Health by 37.4% during the 4th quarter. Kestra Advisory Services LLC now owns 41,336 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $199,000 after acquiring an additional 11,260 shares in the last quarter. Castle Rock Wealth Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of OPKO Health during the 4th quarter valued at about $73,000. Finally, Metropolitan Life Insurance Co NY increased its stake in OPKO Health by 9.9% in the third quarter. Metropolitan Life Insurance Co NY now owns 107,781 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $393,000 after acquiring an additional 9,693 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 27.83% of the company’s stock.

OPKO Health, Inc, a healthcare company, engages in the diagnostics and pharmaceuticals businesses in the United States, Ireland, Chile, Spain, Israel, Mexico, and internationally. The company's Diagnostics segment operates BioReference Laboratories that offers laboratory testing services for the detection, diagnosis, evaluation, monitoring, and treatment of diseases, including esoteric testing, molecular diagnostics, anatomical pathology, genetics, women's health, and correctional healthcare to physician offices, clinics, hospitals, employers and governmental units; and a novel diagnostic instrument system to provide blood test results in the point-of-care setting, as well as 4Kscore prostate cancer testing services.

