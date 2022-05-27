Oppenheimer Weighs in on Dollar Tree, Inc.’s FY2024 Earnings (NASDAQ:DLTR)

Dollar Tree, Inc. (NASDAQ:DLTR – Get Rating) – Stock analysts at Oppenheimer lifted their FY2024 earnings estimates for Dollar Tree in a note issued to investors on Thursday, May 26th. Oppenheimer analyst R. Parikh now expects that the company will post earnings of $9.35 per share for the year, up from their prior forecast of $8.75.

Get Dollar Tree alerts:

Dollar Tree (NASDAQ:DLTR – Get Rating) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, May 26th. The company reported $2.37 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.00 by $0.37. The firm had revenue of $6.90 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $6.77 billion. Dollar Tree had a net margin of 5.05% and a return on equity of 18.07%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 6.5% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the firm posted $1.60 earnings per share.

DLTR has been the topic of several other reports. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft decreased their price target on shares of Dollar Tree from $180.00 to $179.00 in a research report on Wednesday. StockNews.com lowered shares of Dollar Tree from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday. Loop Capital upgraded shares of Dollar Tree from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and lifted their target price for the company from $140.00 to $200.00 in a research report on Wednesday, March 9th. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Dollar Tree from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating and set a $138.00 price target for the company. in a report on Tuesday. Finally, Barclays lifted their price target on shares of Dollar Tree from $140.00 to $150.00 in a report on Friday. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, six have given a hold rating and thirteen have given a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, Dollar Tree has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $152.10.

DLTR stock opened at $162.80 on Friday. The company has a market cap of $36.72 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 28.07, a PEG ratio of 1.11 and a beta of 0.70. The company has a 50 day moving average of $159.05 and a two-hundred day moving average of $144.81. The company has a quick ratio of 0.30, a current ratio of 1.34 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.44. Dollar Tree has a 12-month low of $84.26 and a 12-month high of $177.19.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Allworth Financial LP raised its holdings in Dollar Tree by 629.6% during the 4th quarter. Allworth Financial LP now owns 197 shares of the company’s stock valued at $28,000 after acquiring an additional 170 shares during the period. Missouri Trust & Investment Co bought a new stake in Dollar Tree during the 4th quarter valued at $31,000. Hanson & Doremus Investment Management bought a new stake in Dollar Tree during the 4th quarter valued at $32,000. Covestor Ltd bought a new stake in Dollar Tree during the 4th quarter valued at $32,000. Finally, Karlinski Andrew C bought a new stake in Dollar Tree during the 1st quarter valued at $32,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 98.54% of the company’s stock.

In other news, insider David A. Jacobs sold 542 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, April 7th. The stock was sold at an average price of $157.94, for a total value of $85,603.48. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now directly owns 17,085 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,698,404.90. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Also, Director Daniel J. Heinrich purchased 425 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Monday, March 28th. The shares were bought at an average price of $156.09 per share, with a total value of $66,338.25. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Company insiders own 1.40% of the company’s stock.

About Dollar Tree (Get Rating)

Dollar Tree, Inc operates discount variety retail stores. It operates in two segments, Dollar Tree and Family Dollar. The Dollar Tree segment offers merchandise at the fixed price of $ 1.25. It provides consumable merchandise, including candy and food, and health and personal care, as well as everyday consumables, such as household paper and chemicals, and frozen and refrigerated food; variety merchandise comprising toys, durable housewares, gifts, stationery, party goods, greeting cards, softlines, arts and crafts supplies, and other items; and seasonal goods that include Christmas, Easter, Halloween, and Valentine's Day merchandise.

Read More

Receive News & Ratings for Dollar Tree Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Dollar Tree and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.