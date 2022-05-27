OptionRoom (ROOM) Hits 1-Day Trading Volume of $63,027.00

OptionRoom (ROOM) traded down 1.3% against the U.S. dollar during the one day period ending at 10:00 AM Eastern on May 27th. One OptionRoom coin can currently be purchased for approximately $0.0222 or 0.00000076 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges. During the last week, OptionRoom has traded 7% higher against the U.S. dollar. OptionRoom has a market capitalization of $277,458.88 and $63,027.00 worth of OptionRoom was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

Bitsubishi (BITSU) traded 74.8% lower against the dollar and now trades at $6,893.85 or 0.23626971 BTC.

JUMPN (JST) traded 54% lower against the dollar and now trades at $5.46 or 0.00018651 BTC.

Tether (USDT) traded up 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00003424 BTC.

XRP (XRP) traded 2.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.39 or 0.00001349 BTC.

Wrapped Cardano (WADA) traded down 1.1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.47 or 0.00001604 BTC.

Enegra (EGX) (EGX) traded 0.9% lower against the dollar and now trades at $147.71 or 0.00506240 BTC.

Lido stETH (STETH) traded 0.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $2,947.45 or 0.07417648 BTC.

Polkadot (DOT) traded up 6.1% against the dollar and now trades at $9.67 or 0.00033142 BTC.

Wrapped TRON (WTRX) traded 0.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0822 or 0.00000282 BTC.

Gateway Protocol (GWP) traded up 0% against the dollar and now trades at $2.53 or 0.00008660 BTC.

OptionRoom Profile

OptionRoom’s total supply is 100,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 12,493,373 coins. OptionRoom’s official Twitter account is @option_room

OptionRoom Coin Trading

It is usually not currently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as OptionRoom directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade OptionRoom should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Coinbase, Gemini or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy OptionRoom using one of the exchanges listed above.

