O’Reilly Automotive, Inc. (NASDAQ:ORLY) Shares Bought by Rockefeller Capital Management L.P.

Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. lifted its position in shares of O’Reilly Automotive, Inc. (NASDAQ:ORLY – Get Rating) by 14.1% during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 12,502 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock after acquiring an additional 1,541 shares during the period. Rockefeller Capital Management L.P.’s holdings in O’Reilly Automotive were worth $8,829,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Mascoma Wealth Management LLC acquired a new position in O’Reilly Automotive in the fourth quarter worth $30,000. Atlas Capital Advisors LLC bought a new position in O’Reilly Automotive in the fourth quarter worth about $30,000. CVA Family Office LLC bought a new position in shares of O’Reilly Automotive during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $49,000. Concord Wealth Partners lifted its holdings in shares of O’Reilly Automotive by 63.8% in the 4th quarter. Concord Wealth Partners now owns 95 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock worth $67,000 after purchasing an additional 37 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Covestor Ltd bought a new stake in shares of O’Reilly Automotive in the 4th quarter worth approximately $72,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 82.76% of the company’s stock.

A number of research analysts have issued reports on ORLY shares. Wedbush boosted their target price on shares of O’Reilly Automotive from $650.00 to $660.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Thursday, February 10th. Jefferies Financial Group boosted their price objective on O’Reilly Automotive from $740.00 to $765.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, February 11th. Royal Bank of Canada raised their target price on O’Reilly Automotive from $755.00 to $815.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Friday, February 11th. Truist Financial cut their target price on O’Reilly Automotive from $837.00 to $788.00 in a research note on Friday, April 29th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company increased their price target on O’Reilly Automotive from $780.00 to $800.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Tuesday, April 19th. Seven research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nine have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $718.25.

In other news, SVP Jeffrey Lynn Groves acquired 175 shares of O’Reilly Automotive stock in a transaction on Monday, May 23rd. The stock was bought at an average cost of $572.77 per share, with a total value of $100,234.75. Following the completion of the purchase, the senior vice president now owns 721 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $412,967.17. The purchase was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website . Also, CFO Jeremy Adam Fletcher bought 835 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, May 20th. The stock was purchased at an average cost of $600.00 per share, for a total transaction of $501,000.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief financial officer now owns 1,897 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,138,200. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here . 1.73% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Shares of O’Reilly Automotive stock opened at $639.15 on Friday. O’Reilly Automotive, Inc. has a 52 week low of $519.32 and a 52 week high of $748.68. The stock has a market cap of $42.01 billion, a PE ratio of 20.48, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.46 and a beta of 1.04. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $667.50 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $666.30.

O’Reilly Automotive (NASDAQ:ORLY – Get Rating) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, April 27th. The specialty retailer reported $7.17 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $7.43 by ($0.26). The business had revenue of $3.30 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $3.28 billion. O’Reilly Automotive had a net margin of 15.85% and a negative return on equity of 2,699.29%. During the same period in the prior year, the company earned $7.06 earnings per share. Equities research analysts anticipate that O’Reilly Automotive, Inc. will post 32.58 EPS for the current fiscal year.

O'Reilly Automotive, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates as a retailer and supplier of automotive aftermarket parts, tools, supplies, equipment, and accessories in the United States. The company provides new and remanufactured automotive hard parts and maintenance items, such as alternators, batteries, brake system components, belts, chassis parts, driveline parts, engine parts, fuel pumps, hoses, starters, temperature control, water pumps, antifreeze, appearance products, engine additives, filters, fluids, lighting products, and oil and wiper blades; and accessories, including floor mats, seat covers, and truck accessories.

