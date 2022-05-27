OrganiGram Holdings Inc. (NASDAQ:OGI) Receives Average Recommendation of “Hold” from Analysts

OrganiGram Holdings Inc. (NASDAQ:OGI – Get Rating) has earned an average recommendation of “Buy” from the nine analysts that are presently covering the stock, MarketBeat.com reports. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold recommendation and four have given a buy recommendation to the company. The average 1-year target price among analysts that have issued a report on the stock in the last year is $3.36.

Several research firms have recently weighed in on OGI. Zacks Investment Research raised OrganiGram from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, March 30th. Atb Cap Markets upgraded OrganiGram from a “sector perform” rating to an “outperform” rating in a research note on Tuesday, April 12th.

A number of large investors have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Morgan Stanley increased its position in shares of OrganiGram by 61.5% in the 2nd quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 855,236 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,446,000 after purchasing an additional 325,737 shares during the last quarter. Invesco Ltd. purchased a new position in OrganiGram during the 2nd quarter valued at about $51,000. Swiss National Bank grew its holdings in shares of OrganiGram by 10.1% during the third quarter. Swiss National Bank now owns 565,500 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,297,000 after buying an additional 52,000 shares in the last quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. grew its holdings in OrganiGram by 47.1% in the third quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 172,025 shares of the company’s stock valued at $396,000 after purchasing an additional 55,093 shares during the period. Finally, Public Sector Pension Investment Board grew its holdings in OrganiGram by 3.1% in the third quarter. Public Sector Pension Investment Board now owns 640,415 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,476,000 after purchasing an additional 19,055 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 11.78% of the company’s stock.

OrganiGram stock traded down $0.05 during trading hours on Friday, reaching $1.16. 4,697,899 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 5,507,177. OrganiGram has a 52-week low of $1.10 and a 52-week high of $3.52. The stock has a market cap of $363.90 million, a P/E ratio of -12.89 and a beta of 0.36. The firm’s 50 day moving average is $1.47 and its 200 day moving average is $1.64.

OrganiGram (NASDAQ:OGI – Get Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, April 12th. The company reported ($0.02) EPS for the quarter, meeting the consensus estimate of ($0.02). OrganiGram had a negative net margin of 32.87% and a negative return on equity of 12.28%. The firm had revenue of $25.04 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $24.28 million. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted ($0.09) earnings per share. Equities research analysts anticipate that OrganiGram will post -0.11 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

About OrganiGram

Organigram Holdings Inc, through its subsidiaries, produces and sells cannabis and cannabis-derived products in Canada. It offers medical cannabis products, including cannabis flowers, cannabis oils, and vaporizers for civilian patients and veterans; adult use recreational cannabis under the Edison Cannabis Co, Trail Blazer, SHRED, SHRED'ems, Big Bag O' Buds, and Monjour brands; and cannabis edibles products and concentrates.

