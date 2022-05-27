Orla Mining (NYSEAMERICAN:ORLA) Upgraded to Buy at Zacks Investment Research

Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Orla Mining (NYSEAMERICAN:ORLA – Get Rating) from a hold rating to a buy rating in a research note released on Thursday, Zacks.com reports. They currently have $4.50 target price on the stock.

According to Zacks, “Orla Mining Ltd. is primarily engaged in developing the Camino Rojo Oxide Gold Project, an advanced gold and silver open-pit and heap leach project, located in Zacatecas State, Central Mexico. Orla Mining Ltd. is based in VANCOUVER, BC. “

ORLA has been the topic of a number of other research reports. Desjardins lifted their price target on Orla Mining from C$7.25 to C$7.50 in a report on Wednesday. TD Securities dropped their target price on Orla Mining from C$8.00 to C$7.50 in a report on Friday, May 13th. Finally, Scotiabank boosted their target price on Orla Mining from C$6.75 to C$7.00 in a report on Tuesday, April 19th.

NYSEAMERICAN ORLA opened at $4.06 on Thursday. Orla Mining has a 52 week low of $2.83 and a 52 week high of $5.24. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.56, a quick ratio of 1.28 and a current ratio of 1.52. The firm has a market cap of $1.02 billion, a PE ratio of 406.00 and a beta of 0.78.

Orla Mining (NYSEAMERICAN:ORLA – Get Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Friday, March 18th. The company reported ($0.02) EPS for the quarter, hitting analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.02). The firm had revenue of $4.09 million during the quarter. As a group, equities research analysts anticipate that Orla Mining will post 0.17 earnings per share for the current year.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the business. UBS Group AG increased its position in Orla Mining by 569.8% in the 3rd quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 9,216 shares of the company’s stock worth $31,000 after buying an additional 7,840 shares during the period. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Orla Mining during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $48,000. Scotia Capital Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Orla Mining during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $54,000. Shell Asset Management Co. grew its holdings in shares of Orla Mining by 31.9% during the 4th quarter. Shell Asset Management Co. now owns 16,859 shares of the company’s stock worth $64,000 after purchasing an additional 4,073 shares in the last quarter. Finally, HighTower Advisors LLC grew its holdings in shares of Orla Mining by 14.2% during the 3rd quarter. HighTower Advisors LLC now owns 27,985 shares of the company’s stock worth $92,000 after purchasing an additional 3,474 shares in the last quarter. 27.47% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Orla Mining Company Profile (Get Rating)

Orla Mining Ltd. acquires, explores for, and develops mineral properties. The company explores for gold, silver, zinc, lead, and copper deposits. It owns 100% interests in the Camino Rojo project that consists of seven concessions covering an area of 163,129 hectares located in Zacatecas, Mexico; and Cerro Quema project totaling an area of 14,800 hectares located in the Azuero Peninsula, Panama.

