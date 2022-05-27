Ormonde Mining (LON:ORM) Trading Down 6.7%

Ormonde Mining plc (LON:ORM – Get Rating) shares dropped 6.7% on Wednesday . The company traded as low as GBX 0.65 ($0.01) and last traded at GBX 0.70 ($0.01). Approximately 1,155,531 shares were traded during mid-day trading, an increase of 124% from the average daily volume of 516,930 shares. The stock had previously closed at GBX 0.75 ($0.01).

The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of GBX 0.74 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of GBX 0.85. The company has a market cap of £3.43 million and a PE ratio of -3.63.

Ormonde Mining Company Profile (LON:ORM)

Ormonde Mining plc engages in the acquisition, exploration, and development of mineral resource projects in Spain and Ireland. It holds interest in the Salamanca and Zamora Gold projects consisting of 49.7% interest in two investigation permits in Salamanca province totaling 69 square kilometers and 44.9% interest in two investigation permits in Zamora province totaling approximately 37 square kilometers located in western Spain.

