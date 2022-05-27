Ormonde Mining (LON:ORM) Trading Down 6.7%

Ormonde Mining plc (LON:ORM – Get Rating) shares dropped 6.7% on Wednesday . The company traded as low as GBX 0.65 ($0.01) and last traded at GBX 0.70 ($0.01). Approximately 1,155,531 shares were traded during mid-day trading, an increase of 124% from the average daily volume of 516,930 shares. The stock had previously closed at GBX 0.75 ($0.01).
The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of GBX 0.74 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of GBX 0.85. The company has a market cap of £3.43 million and a PE ratio of -3.63.
Ormonde Mining Company Profile (LON:ORM)
See Also
- Short Sellers Provide Entry Into Hibbet, Inc At Rock Bottom Prices
- Affirm Stock Has Affirmed a Bottom
- Airbnb: Bold Competitive Threats & A New World of Travel
- Is RBC Bearings Rolling Into A Reversal?
- Should Dollar General or Dollar Tree Give Investors a Case of FOMO?
Receive News & Ratings for Ormonde Mining Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Ormonde Mining and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.