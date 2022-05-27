OSI Systems (NASDAQ:OSIS) Downgraded to “Hold” at StockNews.com

StockNews.com cut shares of OSI Systems (NASDAQ:OSIS – Get Rating) from a buy rating to a hold rating in a report released on Monday morning.

Several other brokerages have also recently weighed in on OSIS. Zacks Investment Research cut OSI Systems from a hold rating to a sell rating in a report on Thursday, March 31st. TheStreet lowered OSI Systems from a b rating to a c+ rating in a research note on Monday, January 31st. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has issued a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has an average rating of Buy and an average price target of $121.40.

Shares of NASDAQ OSIS opened at $82.85 on Monday. The stock has a market capitalization of $1.41 billion, a PE ratio of 13.95, a P/E/G ratio of 1.27 and a beta of 0.75. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.08, a current ratio of 1.17 and a quick ratio of 0.64. The business has a fifty day moving average price of $81.50 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $85.56. OSI Systems has a fifty-two week low of $76.09 and a fifty-two week high of $102.24.

OSI Systems ( NASDAQ:OSIS Get Rating ) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, April 28th. The technology company reported $1.43 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.38 by $0.05. The firm had revenue of $290.48 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $287.76 million. OSI Systems had a return on equity of 15.74% and a net margin of 9.12%. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 2.4% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the firm earned $1.38 EPS. On average, equities analysts expect that OSI Systems will post 5.81 EPS for the current year.

In related news, General Counsel Victor S. Sze sold 9,634 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Friday, May 13th. The stock was sold at an average price of $80.78, for a total transaction of $778,234.52. Following the sale, the general counsel now owns 74,598 shares in the company, valued at approximately $6,026,026.44. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, General Counsel Victor S. Sze sold 4,786 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Monday, May 9th. The stock was sold at an average price of $80.17, for a total value of $383,693.62. Following the sale, the general counsel now owns 84,812 shares in the company, valued at approximately $6,799,378.04. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 19,420 shares of company stock worth $1,565,228 in the last 90 days. 5.70% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Vanguard Group Inc. lifted its holdings in OSI Systems by 1.0% during the 1st quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 1,877,057 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $159,776,000 after buying an additional 19,393 shares during the period. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP lifted its holdings in OSI Systems by 0.7% during the 1st quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 809,069 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $68,868,000 after buying an additional 5,950 shares during the period. State Street Corp lifted its holdings in OSI Systems by 2.3% during the 1st quarter. State Street Corp now owns 642,530 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $54,692,000 after buying an additional 14,468 shares during the period. Clearbridge Investments LLC lifted its stake in shares of OSI Systems by 0.3% in the 1st quarter. Clearbridge Investments LLC now owns 378,638 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $32,230,000 after purchasing an additional 1,194 shares during the period. Finally, Geode Capital Management LLC lifted its stake in shares of OSI Systems by 10.2% in the 3rd quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 322,582 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $30,580,000 after purchasing an additional 29,942 shares during the period. 93.99% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

OSI Systems, Inc designs, manufactures, and sells electronic systems and components worldwide. It operates through three segments: Security, Healthcare, and Optoelectronics and Manufacturing. The Security segment offers baggage and parcel inspection, cargo and vehicle inspection, radiation detection, hold baggage and people screening, and explosive and narcotics trace detection systems under the Rapiscan Systems and AS&E names.

