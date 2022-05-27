Oxford Industries, Inc. (NYSE:OXM) Receives $114.50 Average PT from Analysts

Shares of Oxford Industries, Inc. (NYSE:OXM – Get Rating) have earned an average rating of “Hold” from the nine ratings firms that are currently covering the company, MarketBeat Ratings reports. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell recommendation, three have issued a hold recommendation and four have issued a buy recommendation on the company. The average 1-year price target among analysts that have issued ratings on the stock in the last year is $114.80.

A number of research firms have commented on OXM. Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Oxford Industries from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday. Citigroup raised their price target on shares of Oxford Industries from $84.00 to $86.00 and gave the stock a “sell” rating in a report on Thursday, March 24th. StockNews.com cut shares of Oxford Industries from a “strong-buy” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, April 7th. Finally, Truist Financial began coverage on shares of Oxford Industries in a report on Thursday, April 7th. They set a “buy” rating and a $126.00 price objective for the company.

NYSE OXM traded up $3.00 during mid-day trading on Friday, reaching $91.35. 132,607 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 190,789. The stock has a market cap of $1.49 billion, a P/E ratio of 11.73 and a beta of 1.61. The stock has a 50 day simple moving average of $88.91 and a 200-day simple moving average of $91.63. Oxford Industries has a one year low of $76.21 and a one year high of $114.47.

Oxford Industries ( NYSE:OXM Get Rating ) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, March 23rd. The textile maker reported $1.68 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.36 by $0.32. The business had revenue of $299.92 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $295.07 million. Oxford Industries had a net margin of 11.50% and a return on equity of 28.33%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 35.5% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the company posted $0.13 earnings per share. Sell-side analysts expect that Oxford Industries will post 9.04 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, April 29th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, April 14th were issued a dividend of $0.55 per share. This is a boost from Oxford Industries’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.42. This represents a $2.20 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.41%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, April 13th. Oxford Industries’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 28.24%.

A number of institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in OXM. FMR LLC boosted its holdings in Oxford Industries by 5.4% during the first quarter. FMR LLC now owns 279,372 shares of the textile maker’s stock worth $21,025,000 after purchasing an additional 14,361 shares during the last quarter. Morgan Stanley boosted its holdings in Oxford Industries by 100.9% during the second quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 86,443 shares of the textile maker’s stock worth $8,545,000 after purchasing an additional 43,420 shares during the last quarter. Deutsche Bank AG boosted its holdings in Oxford Industries by 33.8% during the third quarter. Deutsche Bank AG now owns 14,627 shares of the textile maker’s stock worth $1,319,000 after purchasing an additional 3,692 shares during the last quarter. Russell Investments Group Ltd. boosted its holdings in Oxford Industries by 693.9% during the third quarter. Russell Investments Group Ltd. now owns 5,486 shares of the textile maker’s stock worth $518,000 after purchasing an additional 4,795 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Barclays PLC boosted its holdings in Oxford Industries by 41.9% during the third quarter. Barclays PLC now owns 23,392 shares of the textile maker’s stock worth $2,108,000 after purchasing an additional 6,907 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 87.97% of the company’s stock.

Oxford Industries, Inc, an apparel company, designs, sources, markets, and distributes products of lifestyle and other brands worldwide. The company offers men's and women's sportswear and related products under the Tommy Bahama brand; women's and girl's dresses and sportswear, scarves, bags, jewelry, and belts, as well as footwear and children's apparel and swimwear under the Lilly Pulitzer brand; and men's shirts, pants, shorts, outerwear, ties, swimwear, footwear, and accessories, as well as women and youth products under the Southern Tide brand.

