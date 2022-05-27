Pamp Network (PAMP) Reaches One Day Volume of $53.00

Pamp Network (PAMP) traded flat against the dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 17:00 PM E.T. on May 27th. Pamp Network has a total market capitalization of $8,565.36 and $53.00 worth of Pamp Network was traded on exchanges in the last day. One Pamp Network coin can currently be purchased for approximately $0.0035 or 0.00000006 BTC on cryptocurrency exchanges. Over the last seven days, Pamp Network has traded flat against the dollar.

Here's how other cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:

About Pamp Network

Pamp Network is a coin. Its launch date was June 6th, 2020. Pamp Network’s total supply is 3,083,378 coins and its circulating supply is 2,431,244 coins. Pamp Network’s official Twitter account is @PampNetwork and its Facebook page is accessible here . Pamp Network’s official website is pamp.network

According to CryptoCompare, “Pamp Network is a price-reactive cryptocurrency. When the token price appreciates, token holders receive staking rewards based on several factors including the percentage price increase, how long they have been holding for, and how many tokens they hold. Rewards are distributed on a daily basis. If the token price does not appreciate, no rewards are minted. Sellers who move their tokens around have their stakes reset, negating any bonus rewards they may receive when the token appreciates in value.In addition, PAMP is deflationary, meaning that all token transfers have between 1-3% of the transfer burned. “

