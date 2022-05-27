Pampa Energía (NYSE:PAM) Upgraded to Hold by HSBC

HSBC upgraded shares of Pampa Energía (NYSE:PAM – Get Rating) from a reduce rating to a hold rating in a research report sent to investors on Thursday morning, MarketBeat.com reports. They currently have $23.00 price target on the utilities provider’s stock.

PAM has been the topic of several other reports. StockNews.com assumed coverage on shares of Pampa Energía in a report on Thursday, March 31st. They issued a strong-buy rating on the stock. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Pampa Energía from a hold rating to a buy rating and set a $23.00 price target on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, May 4th.

Shares of NYSE PAM opened at $24.25 on Thursday. Pampa Energía has a 1-year low of $14.53 and a 1-year high of $25.86. The company has a market cap of $1.34 billion, a PE ratio of 3.97, a P/E/G ratio of 0.18 and a beta of 0.76. The company has a current ratio of 3.11, a quick ratio of 2.64 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.72. The company has a 50-day moving average of $22.57 and a two-hundred day moving average of $20.68.

Pampa Energía ( NYSE:PAM Get Rating ) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, March 10th. The utilities provider reported $0.70 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.82 by ($0.12). Pampa Energía had a return on equity of 21.14% and a net margin of 21.20%. The company had revenue of $406.00 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $364.46 million. As a group, equities research analysts forecast that Pampa Energía will post 3.69 earnings per share for the current year.

Several institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Aviva Holdings Ltd. grew its position in shares of Pampa Energía by 487.6% during the 4th quarter. Aviva Holdings Ltd. now owns 1,069,230 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $22,571,000 after buying an additional 887,249 shares during the period. Eaton Vance Management grew its position in shares of Pampa Energía by 420,600.0% during the 1st quarter. Eaton Vance Management now owns 210,350 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $4,971,000 after buying an additional 210,300 shares during the period. Morgan Stanley grew its position in shares of Pampa Energía by 85.4% during the 3rd quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 141,185 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $2,466,000 after buying an additional 65,022 shares during the period. Autonomy Capital Jersey L.P. grew its position in shares of Pampa Energía by 44.3% in the 4th quarter. Autonomy Capital Jersey L.P. now owns 119,864 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $2,530,000 after purchasing an additional 36,800 shares during the period. Finally, Mirae Asset Global Investments Co. Ltd. grew its position in shares of Pampa Energía by 8.0% in the 4th quarter. Mirae Asset Global Investments Co. Ltd. now owns 77,999 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $1,647,000 after purchasing an additional 5,762 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 12.12% of the company’s stock.

Pampa Energía SA, an integrated power company, engages in the generation and transmission of electricity in Argentina. It operates through Electricity Generation, Oil and Gas, Petrochemicals, and Holding and Other Business segments. The company generates electricity through combined thermal generation plants, open-cycle gas turbines, and hydroelectric power generation systems, as well as through a wind farm.

