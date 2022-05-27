PancakeSwap Market Cap Hits $801.96 Million (CAKE)

PancakeSwap (CAKE) traded 0.3% lower against the US dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 21:00 PM Eastern on May 27th. One PancakeSwap coin can currently be bought for $4.32 or 0.00015025 BTC on major exchanges. PancakeSwap has a total market cap of $801.96 million and $86.84 million worth of PancakeSwap was traded on exchanges in the last day. During the last seven days, PancakeSwap has traded down 2% against the US dollar.

Here is how related cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

BITCOIN ADDITIONAL (BTCA) traded 0.8% lower against the dollar and now trades at $28,760.44 or 0.99971596 BTC.

Binance USD (BUSD) traded down 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00003473 BTC.

Crypto.com Coin (CRO) traded up 5% against the dollar and now trades at $0.41 or 0.00001075 BTC.

Parkgene (GENE) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $25.59 or 0.00045023 BTC.

DREP (DREP) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003398 BTC.

DREP [old] (DREP) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003399 BTC.

Dai (DAI) traded up 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00003478 BTC.

THETA (THETA) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $5.25 or 0.00010640 BTC.

Polygon (MATIC) traded down 0.7% against the dollar and now trades at $0.59 or 0.00002043 BTC.

yOUcash (YOUC) traded down 0% against the dollar and now trades at $0.50 or 0.00001738 BTC.

PancakeSwap Profile

CAKE is a coin. Its genesis date was September 29th, 2020. PancakeSwap’s total supply is 298,262,625 coins and its circulating supply is 185,528,631 coins. PancakeSwap’s official message board is medium.com/@pancakeswap . PancakeSwap’s official website is pancakeswap.finance . PancakeSwap’s official Twitter account is @pancakeswap and its Facebook page is accessible here

According to CryptoCompare, “PancakeSwap is an automated market maker (“AMM”) that allows two tokens to be exchanged on the Binance Smart Chain. It is designed to be fast, cheap, allowing anyone to participate. “

Buying and Selling PancakeSwap

