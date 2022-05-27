PANTHEON X Price Reaches $0.0007 on Exchanges (XPN)

PANTHEON X (XPN) traded 6.5% higher against the US dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 16:00 PM E.T. on May 27th. PANTHEON X has a total market capitalization of $500,126.02 and approximately $376.00 worth of PANTHEON X was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. During the last seven days, PANTHEON X has traded 14.3% higher against the US dollar. One PANTHEON X coin can now be purchased for approximately $0.0007 or 0.00000003 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges.

PANTHEON X Coin Profile

PANTHEON X (CRYPTO:XPN) is a coin. Its genesis date was March 27th, 2019. PANTHEON X’s total supply is 770,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 680,786,427 coins. PANTHEON X’s official website is pantheonx.io . The Reddit community for PANTHEON X is https://reddit.com/r/PANTHEON_X . PANTHEON X’s official Twitter account is @pantheon_x and its Facebook page is accessible here

According to CryptoCompare, “PANTHEON X provides an open crypto management platform designed so people can invest like a professional trader with crypto advisors in a safer and more transparent manner. Based on Smart Contract and the reliable data, PANTHEON X has established an infrastructure that anyone can manage or entrust assets easily. “

