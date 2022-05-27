Parallax Volatility Advisers L.P. Has $2.70 Million Stake in DiamondHead Holdings Corp. (OTCMKTS:DHHCU)

Parallax Volatility Advisers L.P. lifted its holdings in DiamondHead Holdings Corp. (OTCMKTS:DHHCU – Get Rating) by 128.4% during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 273,659 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 153,835 shares during the quarter. Parallax Volatility Advisers L.P.’s holdings in DiamondHead were worth $2,698,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in DHHCU. Wolverine Asset Management LLC lifted its position in DiamondHead by 262.4% during the 4th quarter. Wolverine Asset Management LLC now owns 3,004 shares of the company’s stock worth $29,000 after buying an additional 2,175 shares in the last quarter. Sage Mountain Advisors LLC lifted its position in shares of DiamondHead by 3.4% during the fourth quarter. Sage Mountain Advisors LLC now owns 36,700 shares of the company’s stock worth $362,000 after purchasing an additional 1,220 shares in the last quarter. EMG Holdings L.P. acquired a new position in shares of DiamondHead during the third quarter worth approximately $99,000. CSS LLC IL grew its stake in shares of DiamondHead by 5.3% during the third quarter. CSS LLC IL now owns 304,349 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,013,000 after purchasing an additional 15,303 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Periscope Capital Inc. increased its holdings in shares of DiamondHead by 81.5% in the third quarter. Periscope Capital Inc. now owns 342,298 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,389,000 after purchasing an additional 153,698 shares in the last quarter.

Get DiamondHead alerts:

OTCMKTS:DHHCU opened at $9.81 on Friday. The stock’s fifty day moving average price is $9.85 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $9.87. DiamondHead Holdings Corp. has a 52-week low of $9.80 and a 52-week high of $10.00.

DiamondHead Holdings Corp. does not have significant operations. It intends to effect a merger, capital stock exchange, asset acquisition, stock purchase, reorganization, or related business combination with one or more businesses. The company was incorporated in 2020 and is based in New York, New York.

Featured Stories

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding DHHCU? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for DiamondHead Holdings Corp. (OTCMKTS:DHHCU – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for DiamondHead Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for DiamondHead and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.